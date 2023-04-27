What’s new on Amazon Luna May 2023: Retro Classix galore!

Amazon’s cloud gaming service, Luna, has announced five new game additions for Luna+ and four new additions for Amazon Prime subscribers for the month of May 2023. ICYMI, Luna+ is also now available in Canada, the U.K., and Germany. Let’s check it out!

Estimated reading time: 4 minutes

The five games coming to Luna+ subscribers are Tormented Souls and four Retro Classix. Amazon Prime members can access LEGO DC Super-Villians, Resident Evil 2, Overcooked!, and Time on Frog Island through Prime Gaming. Let’s see what Amazon has to say about each of the new additions to Luna in May 2023.

Luna+

Tormented Souls

Classic survival horror is back! In Tormented Souls, players must investigate the disappearance of twin girls in a terrifying mansion-turned-hospital. Inspired by the original Resident Evil and Alone in the Dark series, Tormented Souls modernizes horror with a fresh twist on the fixed camera perspective throughout the game. Solve puzzles and face sinister enemies in this relentless nightmare.

Retro Classix: BreakThru

In Retro Classix: BreakThru, players must recover a captured fighter jet from deep within enemy territory in Data East’s thrilling arcade land-based shump. The excitement never stops as players break through enemy lines with their high-speed vehicle, capable of blowing away enemy forces and leaping across cast chasms.

Retro Classix: Express Raider

In Retro Classix: Express Raider, players’ reflexes and speed will be put to the test as they work to beat levels within an allotted time. Players will need to dust off their boots and be fast on the trigger during bank robberies, shootouts on horseback, and rooftop fights. This side-scrolling, arcade beat ’em up classic proves that the life of an outlaw in the wild west ain’t easy.

Retro Classix: Super Real Darwin

In Retro Classix: Super Real Darwin, players must take control of a fighter ship capable of mutating into different shapes as it evolves while fighting off enemy invaders. Super Real Darwin is a fast-paced, vertical scrolling, shoot-em-up that rewards skill and persistence — a cult classic for the retro shmup fan.

Retro Classix: Wizard Fire

Retro Classix: Wizard Fire is set in the 4th century A.D, in the Empire of Aul where the evil wizard Zenon plans to sacrifice 100 innocent lives to open the Dragon Shrine. Players can play in single-player or two-player mode and choose from five unique characters, including: the Knight, the Wizard, the Bard, the Dwarf, or the Elf. Each character brings a unique set of skills, weapons, and talents to the battlefield to cut down hordes of skeletons, ghouls, kobolds, and more.

Amazon Prime

LEGO DC Super-Villians

In the DC universe, it is good to be bad. In LEGO DC Supper-Villains, players must become the best villain the universe has ever seen, wreaking havoc and unleashing mischievous antics in this new adventure. Set in an open world experience, the Justice League has disappeared leaving a bunch of misfits proclaimed as the “Justice Syndicate” in charge of the Earth’s protection. Players must uncover the intentions of Earth’s new wannabe superheroes joined by renowned DC Super-Villains like the Joker and Harley Quinn.

Resident Evil 2

In Resident Evil 2, players join Leon S. Kennedy, a rookie police officer who’s about to have the worst first day on the job ever, and Claire Redfield, a college student on her way to Raccoon City to search for her missing brother. Brought together then torn apart by the disastrous outbreak in Raccoon City that transformed its population into deadly zombies, the fate of both Leon and Claire lies is in players’ hands as their stories split and converge to discover the root of the horrifying events that resulted in the downfall of Raccoon City.

Overcooked!

In Overcooked!, you and your fellow chefs must prepare, cook, and serve up a variety of tasty orders before the baying customers storm out in a huff. Sharpen your knives and dust off your chef’s whites, there isn’t mushroom for error and the steaks are high in these crazy kitchens! Overcooked! Play this chaotic co-op in both co-operative and competitive challenge modes with Luna Couch.

Time on Frog Island

In Time on Frog Island, players awake to find their ship in pieces after braving a terrible storm and crashing on a nearby island filled with… frogs? A spaghetti network of trades cover the island as players seek our materials to fix their boat solving head-scratching puzzles, searching for hidden treasures, and much more. Getting to know the froggy locals has never been more fun!

If you’re not a subscriber you can try out Luna+ for free for seven days to see what you think of the service.

What do you think about the games being added to Amazon Luna+ and Luna in May 2023? Are you going to be playing any of them? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.