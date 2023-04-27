New on Netflix April 28 to May 4: Bridgerton gets its first spinoff

Here we are with another week and, as usual, Netflix is adding a few new shows and movies between April 28 to May 4th. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in April and May if you want to binge those first.

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such. Country symbols within the parenthesis indicate the country in which the film or series was produced.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix April 28 to May 4th list, which is headlined by Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, a Bridgerton prequel following Queen Chartlotte’s marriage to King George.

Netflix Games

While not TV series or movies, Netflix is back with some new Netflix Games in May. The following three games are now available for Android and iOS if you have a Netflix subscription.

Mighty Quest: Rogue Palace: Hunt for epic loot. Battle big bosses. Hack and slash through a mad maze, and prepare to die — a lot. Come back stronger, save the kingdom. No pressure!

Raji: An Ancient Epic: You’re chosen by the gods. Fight demons, climb ruins and face destiny to save the human race in this lush action-adventure inspired by Indian culture.

Vineyard Valley: Restore a rundown vineyard to its former glory. Complete quests, solve puzzles, and unlock past mysteries to design the romantic resort of your dreams.

Coming Soon

These titles are coming at some point in May but not necessarily this week, so be sure to keep an eye out for them!

Siren: Survive the Island (NETFLIX SERIES): 24 female police officers, firefighters, bodyguards, soldiers, athletes and stuntwomen team up by profession to compete for survival on a remote island.

And now for the Netflix April 28 to May 4th list:

April 28

AKA (NETFLIX FILM 🇫🇷): A steely special ops agent finds his morality put to the test when he infiltrates a crime syndicate and unexpectedly bonds with the boss’s young son.

A steely special ops agent finds his morality put to the test when he infiltrates a crime syndicate and unexpectedly bonds with the boss’s young son. InuYasha: Season 6 🇺🇸

King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch (NETFLIX SERIES): Ken Goldin and his savvy team run the thrilling action in this series that goes inside a leading auction house specializing in rare collectibles.

Being a new month, there are plenty of new shows coming to Netflix and Netflix Canada between April 28th and May 4th, more so than usual it seems:

May 1

3 Ninjas: Kick Back 🇨🇦

Above Suspicion 🇺🇸

Airport 🇺🇸

Airport ’77 🇺🇸

Airport 1975 🇺🇸

American Gangster

Austin Powers in Goldmember 🇺🇸

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery 🇺🇸

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me 🇺🇸

Black Hawk Down 🇺🇸

Blood Quantum 🇨🇦

The Butterfly Effect 🇨🇦

The Cable Guy 🇺🇸

Captain Phillips 🇺🇸

Chicken Run 🇺🇸

Cliffhanger 🇺🇸

Conan the Barbarian 🇺🇸

The Croods 🇺🇸

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button 🇺🇸

Dawn of the Dead 🇺🇸

Fifty Shades of Grey 🇨🇦

Flight

For Colored Girls 🇺🇸

Girl, Interrupted 🇺🇸

The Glass Castle 🇺🇸

Hell or High Water 🇨🇦

Home Again 🇺🇸

Hop

How to Be Single 🇨🇦

Igor 🇺🇸

Kindergarten Cop 🇺🇸

Last Action Hero 🇺🇸

Legends of the Fall 🇺🇸

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events 🇺🇸

Léon: The Professional 🇺🇸

Little Fockers 🇨🇦

Marshall 🇺🇸

Meet the Fockers 🇨🇦

Meet the Parents 🇨🇦

Pacific Rim 🇨🇦

Paranormal Activity 🇺🇸

Peter Pan (2003) 🇺🇸

Pitch Perfect 🇺🇸

Rainbow High: Season 3

Rugrats: Seasons 1-2 🇺🇸

Simply Irresistible 🇨🇦

The Smurfs: Season 1 🇺🇸

Snowtime! 🇨🇦

Spotlight 🇨🇦

Starship Troopers 🇺🇸

Steel Magnolias 🇺🇸

Stuart Little 🇨🇦

The Tale of Despereaux 🇺🇸

This Is the End 🇺🇸

Traffic 🇺🇸

Vampires 🇺🇸

The Wedding Date 🇺🇸

The Young Victoria 🇺🇸

May 2

Love Village (NETFLIX SERIES): Singles 35 and over of various backgrounds relocate to a house in the countryside for another chance at love. Will they find “the one” — or leave alone?

Singles 35 and over of various backgrounds relocate to a house in the countryside for another chance at love. Will they find “the one” — or leave alone? The Tailor (NETFLIX SERIES): A famous tailor begins to sew a wedding dress for his best friend’s fiancée – but all three have dark secrets that will soon upend their lives.

May 3

Jewish Matchmaking (NETFLIX SERIES): A new series from the producers of Indian Matchmaking, Jewish Matchmaking features singles in the US and Israel as they turn their dating life over to top Jewish matchmaker, Aleeza Ben Shalom. Will using the traditional practice of shidduch dating help them find their soulmate in today’s world?

A new series from the producers of Indian Matchmaking, Jewish Matchmaking features singles in the US and Israel as they turn their dating life over to top Jewish matchmaker, Aleeza Ben Shalom. Will using the traditional practice of shidduch dating help them find their soulmate in today’s world? Great British Baking Show: Juniors: Season 7 (NETFLIX SERIES): A new season brings more tricky Technicals, spectacular Showstoppers and amazingly talented kids to the big white tent. On your marks, get set… bake!

May 4

Arctic Dogs 🇺🇸

The Flash: Season 9 🇨🇦

Larva Family (NETFLIX FAMILY): The Larva family is growing! When Red and Yellow welcome a baby caterpillar into their lives, they get a crash course in parenting and all things putrid.

The Larva family is growing! When Red and Yellow welcome a baby caterpillar into their lives, they get a crash course in parenting and all things putrid. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (NETFLIX SERIES): Young Queen Charlotte’s marriage to King George of England sparks an epic love story and transforms high society in this “Bridgerton” universe prequel.

Young Queen Charlotte’s marriage to King George of England sparks an epic love story and transforms high society in this “Bridgerton” universe prequel. Sanctuary (NETFLIX SERIES): A tough, desperate kid becomes a sumo wrestler, captivating fans with his cocky attitude — and upsetting an industry steeped in tradition.

