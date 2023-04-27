Patriot announces its V90 SDXC UHS-II U3 Class 10 SD Card

The Patriot V90 features optimized performance to support 4K/8K Ultra-HD shots, high-speed burst mode shots, and best-quality video recording with quick read speeds of up to 300MB/s and write speeds of up to 260MB/s. In addition, the Patriot V90 is designed and tested for top-class durability to withstand the toughest conditions, with a waterproof, shockproof, temperature-proof, and dustproof exterior to protect critical visual captures.

Along with the ability to deliver high-performance sequential write speeds (CDM) to record burst-mode shots or 8K video via drone video, The Patriot V90 offers ultra-fast read speeds of up to 300MB/s and write speeds of up to 260MB/s, giving professional users fast and reliable data storage with a wide operating temperature range of -25°C to 85°C.

“Many outdoor photographers or drone enthusiasts are facing challenges associated with the reliability of their microSD memory, particularly when they create super-high-resolution videos and images. These new V90 SDXC UHS-II U3 Class 10 SD cards are crafted to withstand tough weather and extreme temperature fluctuations. They are reinforced to be waterproof, dustproof, temperature-proof and shock and vibration resistant, all while delivering ultra-fast data read and write speeds,” explained Shannon Robb, Marketing Manager at Patriot Memory. “Patriot strives to deliver a practical solution for our flash memory cards with excellent reliability and durability for professional digital filmmakers and photographers who need the flexibility to create in unpredictable environments,” he added. Patriot

Patriot V90 Features

Designed with the latest UHS-II standards and top-of-the-line U3 and V90 speed classes

Format: exFAT

Sequential Read (CDM): up to 300MB/s

Sequential Write (CDM): up to 260MB/s

Operating Temperature: -25 ~ 85°C

Supports 4K/8K Ultra-HD high-speed recording

Delivers performance to capture stunning, uninterrupted 8K UHD video

Waterproof, shockproof, dustproof and temperature-proof

Warranty: 5 years

Complies with SDA 6.1/5.X/4.X/ 3.X

Sequential burst-mode shots without experiencing slow speeds and dropped frames

O/S Supported: Windows® 7/8.0/8.1/10/11

Flash wear leveling

Flash bad block management

The Patriot V90 is now available at major retailers worldwide with capacities of 64GB, 128GB, 256GB, and 512 GB.

