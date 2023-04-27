AMD has announced the Ryzen Z1 for handheld game consoles

AMD has introduced the new Ryzen Z1 Series processors, high-performance processors for handheld PC gaming consoles. The Ryzen Z1 Series features two high-performance processors, the Ryzen Z1 and Ryzen Z1 Extreme, both offering “industry-leading” gaming experiences, “uncompromising” battery life, and featuring AMD RDNA 3 architecture-based graphics. AMD is partnering with Asus to launch the first Z1 Series device with the Asus ROG Ally, a premium handheld PC console featuring up to a Z1 Extreme processor.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

“At AMD, we’re continually advancing the next generation of gaming experiences, from consoles to desktops to on-the-go handheld devices,” said Jason Banta, corporate vice president and general manager, Client OEM at AMD. “Ryzen Z1 processors deliver gamers an elite gaming experience and extreme portability in exciting gaming form factors.” AMD

The Asus ROG Ally was initially thought to be an April Fools’ Joke, but it’s real.

Featuring up to 8 cores and 16 threads, the Ryzen Z1 Series processors offer “breathtaking” visuals and, with the efficiency of “Zen 4” architecture, deliver “incredible” battery life for a truly portable, high-performance gaming experience. With AMD RDNA 3 architecture-based graphics built right in, gamers will have the power to play graphically intensive modern games smoothly. Users can optimize their gameplay with AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition by utilizing features including AMD Radeon™ Super Resolution2, Radeon Chill, Radeon Image Sharpening, AMD Link, and more. These features can boost performance with increased frame rates and responsiveness, while helping extend battery life.

Every AMD Ryzen Z1 Series processor supports USB4 for fast and easy connectivity for the latest external storage and display devices, as well as the latest LPDDR5 and LPDDR5X memory standards, delivering fast performance and low latency for more responsive gaming.

Model Cores/Threads Graphics Cache AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme

8/16 12 AMD RDNA 3

compute units 24 MB AMD Ryzen Z1 6/12

4 AMD RDNA 3

compute units

22 MB

With compatibility with Windows 11 and other operating systems, Ryzen Z1 Series processor-based devices can deliver the full breadth of Windows 11 applications and games. Gamers will have access to hundreds of PC games through Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (sold separately) and seamless access to their game libraries.

Built on x86 architecture and ready for Windows 11, users of the Z1 Series devices will also have native access to popular social and productivity software. Ryzen Z1 devices are also equipped with smart power management technology, which allows them to game and run these applications well with great battery life.

AMD Ryzen Z1 processors will be available first in the Asus ROG Ally. More information about the Asus ROG Ally availability and pricing will be announced by Asus on May 11.

What do you think of these new mobile processors from AMD? Do you have a handheld gaming console like the Razer Edge? Do you think you’d consider the Asus ROG Ally? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network. And subscribe to our RUMBLE channel for more trailers and tech videos!