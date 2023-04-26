Catch the Tubi Original Cult of Elon for free now

Tubi is a division of FOX Entertainment and a free ad-supported streaming service with 30,000+ movies and TV shows from nearly every major studio. You can stream them via the Tubi app on various devices, including Roku, Amazon FireTV, Comcast Xfinity, etc. This free streaming service teamed up with Vice News to release a new documentary, Cult of Elon.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

Vice News Presents, Cult of Elon follows the story of Elon Musk’s relentless pursuit to build Tesla into the juggernaut it is and the aftermath in the years that followed. Through Tesla’s immense success, Elon Musk became one of the most influential – and controversial – business leaders in history and, in doing so, created an equally powerful cult of personality. Now that he has also acquired Twitter, the platform that helped propel him and his companies to even greater prominence, Musk has singular control of the modern-day public square – giving both him and his followers a louder voice than ever before.

This Vice News documentary is undoubtedly interesting; it attempts to present both negative and positive points about Elon Musk and his climb to his current position. However, it is evident that many in this Vice News piece took cheap shots at Musk. Whatever you think of Elon Musk, this is an interesting one-hour documentary that does provide a little more insight into Tesla and Elon Musk. I would say viewers should make up their own minds about The Cult of Elon; catch it on Tubi at the link below.

What do you think of Vice News Presents: The Cult of Elon? Will you be watching? Did you watch it? What did you think? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network. And subscribe to our RUMBLE channel for more trailers and tech videos!