The BOOX Tab Ultra C is a 10.3″ ePaper Tablet PC with a splash of colour

eBook readers and ePaper tablets aren’t new concepts. Using E Ink screen technology, they offer a black and white screen that is not only easier on the eyes but also with much longer battery life. The BOOX Tab Ultra C 10.3″ ePaper Tablet PC is changing things up a bit by adding an extensive palette of 4,096 colours.

The Tab Ultra C is BOOX’s first to incorporate colour E Ink screen technology. In addition to offering up some colour on the screen, the new tablet includes Android 11, a powerful GPU, BOOX Refresh Technology, Qualcomm’s octa-core CPU and a 16MP rear camera. When used in standard black-and-white mode, users can expect a 300 PPI resolution. When used with the colour option, that does drop down to 150 PPI, which is still acceptable for the screen size.

This ePaper Tablet PC has four refresh modes optimized for reading, note-taking, and using apps on the ePaper screen. Other features include ample internal storage of 4GB RAM and 128GB ROM with an expandable microSD card slot. The high-resolution 16MP rear camera also serves as a built-in document scanner with OCR functionality. Additionally, it is compatible with third-party photo and scanning apps, providing versatile options for capturing and managing documents with ease.

The BOOX Tab Ultra C 10.3″ ePaper Tablet PC with optional magnetic keyboard cover.

Key specifications of the BOOX Tab Ultra C 10.3″ ePaper Tablet PC include:

Display: Color ePaper Screen 300

Color ePaper Screen 300 Resolution: B/W: 2480 x 1860 (300 ppi), Color:1240 x 930 (150 ppi)

B/W: 2480 x 1860 (300 ppi), Color:1240 x 930 (150 ppi) Processor: Octa-core CPU and Exclusive GPU

Octa-core CPU and Exclusive GPU Camera: Rare Scan Camera 16MP

Rare Scan Camera 16MP Format support: pdf (reflowable), epub, Adobe DRM, txt, rtf, HTML, chm, doc, fb2, png, jpg, tiff, gif, bmp, wav, mp3

pdf (reflowable), epub, Adobe DRM, txt, rtf, HTML, chm, doc, fb2, png, jpg, tiff, gif, bmp, wav, mp3 Other features: Adjustable dual-tone front lights, Auto Rotation

Adjustable dual-tone front lights, Auto Rotation Materials: Aluminum Body

Aluminum Body Battery: Large 6300mAh Battery

Large 6300mAh Battery Operating System: Android 11 with Google Play Support

Android 11 with Google Play Support Weight: 480g

The Tab Ultra C is available for pre-order on the official BOOX Shop for $599.99/€649.99. It includes a Pen2 Pro Stylus and comes with an early bird special to add the optional keyboard cover for an additional $50/€50. It will be available on Amazon and Amazon UK around Mid/late May.

