Amazon Halo Health is shutting down

Amazon Halo Health was part of the numerous services the company provides its users. Amazon Halo works much like Google and Apple’s fitness apps, though there is Amazon-focused hardware that pairs with the service.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

The company stated in a press release that they are proud of what they accomplished with Amazon Halo; they have made the choice to shut it down effective July 31, 2023. The company also says it will fully refund purchase(s) made in the preceding 12 months of Halo View, Halo Band, Halo Rise, and Amazon Halo accessory bands. In addition, any unused prepaid Halo subscription fees will be refunded to the users’ original payment method.

If you have a paid subscription, as of today, you will no longer be charged the monthly subscription fee. Users do not need to take any steps to receive any of these refunds or removal of charges.

Users should be aware that all Halo devices, as well as the app, will cease to function on August 1, 2023. If you want to download or delete your Halo health data, you can do so from the Settings page in the app. If you want to save your scan images to your phone’s Camera Roll, open the individual scan image, click the button next to the camera icon, and select “Save images to phone.” The remaining Halo health data will be deleted after August 1, 2023.

Aside from shutting the service down and bricking the hardware, this move will also mean some employees will be laid off. Amazon has not given any details on that part of the equation.

What do you think of Amazon Halo Health shutting down? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network. And subscribe to our RUMBLE channel for more trailers and tech videos!