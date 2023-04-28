Friday night is here, and you’ve opted to stay home and veg on the couch with a bowl of chips and dip to watch a movie. But you’ve run through everything on Netflix and Prime Video, so what else is there to watch? Where can you find free movie streaming services?

Well, you know what the paid services are, Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, and so on. But what are the top ten free movie streaming services available now? This is the list for you! We have gathered ten free movie streaming services that should satisfy just about everyone. One thing to keep in mind, while these are free movie streaming services, most of them do have ads, so if you’re okay with that, let’s get into it! These are in no particular order.

Ten Free Movie Streaming Services

Popcornflix

Watch your favorite movies and TV shows on Popcornflix! 100% free, 100% of the time! Popcornflix has star-studded blockbusters, cult classics, acclaimed foreign films, and binge-worthy TV shows on all of your devices. No movie is more than two clicks away, and every movie is FREE. Available on iOS, Android, many smart TVs, and desktops.

Vudu

Get access to more than 200,000 new releases and catalog movies and TV shows to rent or buy, including the most extensive collection of 4K UHD titles, plus thousands of titles to watch for free – all with no subscription required. Get the free Vudu app and watch your movies & TV anytime, anywhere. Or binge on thousands of free movies on “Movies On Us.” Stream your favorite titles to your iOS mobile devices and other compatible devices with Airplay right from the app.

Pluto TV

Watch 100s of live TV channels and 1000s of movies and TV shows, all streaming free. Pluto TV also offers over 50 channels in Spanish, including native language and dubbed movies, reality TV, telenovelas, crime, sports, and more. Pluto TV is 100% free.

Pluto TV has hit movies, cult classics, and blockbuster films. You’ll find something for you and the whole family on Pluto TV, with hits such as “Forrest Gump,” “Boogie Nights,” and “Super 8.” Ready for action? “Top Gun,” “Face/Off,” and “The Italian Job” will keep you on your toes. Looking for laughs? We’ve got “Major League,” “Good Burger,” and “Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle.” Available on iOS, Android, many smart TVs, and desktops.

Freevee

Original shows and movies from the award-winning Amazon Studios, with all new exclusive releases added each month that are free to stream.

24/7 Live Entertainment Channels — live programs based on the fan base, genre, and content.

Search by Title, Genre, or Cast — plus, explore Trending Searches to see this week’s most popular titles.

Add to your Watch list — create a personalized Watch list with new and classic film and TV favorites.

No credit cards. No subscription fees. 100% Free. — Log in with your Amazon account to start streaming today. Freevee is supported by Ads to bring thousands of hit shows and movies with no hidden costs.

Available on iOS, Android, many smart TVs, and desktops.

Tubi

Watch thousands of hit movies and TV series for free. Tubi is 100% legal unlimited streaming, with no credit cards and no subscription required. If you are looking for a way to save money, Tubi is your cost-effective solution. Choose what you want to watch when you want to watch it, with 3x fewer ads than cable. Tubi is the largest free streaming service featuring award-winning movies and TV series from studios like Paramount, Lionsgate, MGM, and more. Available on iOS, Android, many smart TVs, and desktops. Be sure to read our Coming To Tubi articles published monthly!

Crackle

Stream free Hollywood movies, TV series, and originals on your favorite devices. Wait, free? Yes, free, always, and forever. Watch premium TV shows and movies from a full library of new and iconic hits—all on-demand, without a subscription. Set up a free account to see fewer ads and to pick up where you left off on any device.

Filter genres like comedy, drama, action, thriller, and fandom to find fresh hits and all-time classics. Fill your ‘Watch Later’ list with all your favorite titles. Available on iOS, Android, many smart TVs, and desktops. Be sure to read our Lights, Camera, Crackle articles published monthly!

Plex

Streaming movies has never been easier with Plex. Watch your favorite movies from A24, Crackle, Warner Brothers, MGM, Lionsgate, and more! Enjoy hundreds of free, full-length movies from every genre: anime movies, children’s movies, documentaries, and much more.

Dive into over 300 channels of top TV programming, such as BBC Top Gear, Hannibal, PBS Antiques Roadshow, and more! Explore favorites like True Crime Now, BBC Doctor Who Classic, Game Show Central, and TED when you download Plex today. Available on iOS, Android, many smart TVs, and desktops. Be sure to read our Now Playing on Plex articles published monthly!

Sling Free Stream

Stay informed and entertained with thousands of hours of FREE live and On Demand TV with Sling Free—no credit card required. Stream full seasons of hit shows like Hell’s Kitchen or Forensic Files, watch free movies and see what’s trending for paid Sling subscribers. Available on iOS, Android, many smart TVs, and desktops.

Xumo Play

Tune into exclusive movies, TV shows, and over 250 channels with free premium programming across 26 genres, including Local News, Weather, Action & Drama TV, Westerns & Country TV, Latino, Crime TV, Game Shows & Daytime TV, Horror & Sci-Fi and more.

The all-new experience brings you an interactive guide, so you can jump ahead, peruse, and more, all while continuing to watch whatever you want for free. No credit cards, subscriptions, or logins are required. With half the number of ads as cable, you’re bound to enjoy this streaming experience. Take Xumo Play with you wherever you go and stream for free. Available on iOS, Android, many smart TVs, and desktops.

Kanopy

Stream thousands of films for free without ads through your library. Sign up with your library card and start watching festival award-winning films, thought-provoking documentaries, The Criterion Collection, and more, with new titles added weekly.

Browse Kanopy Kids for unlimited age-appropriate shows and movies with access to parental controls. Available on mobile, web, and living room devices.

