Infographic: Can AI and humans work together?

The development of technology on a global scale is showing no sign of slowing down. Along with this, interest in AI has spiked dramatically, as the market has a projected twenty-fold increase by 2030. Artificial intelligence is growing and learning rapidly, and global adaptation in most big world players is on the rise. In sectors like education, transportation, shopping, entertainment, safety, and more, AI is expected to change our lives significantly.

The rapid development of AI still leaves many wondering if it has what it takes to grow without human intervention. Some of the most advanced AI models fuel this conversation, like ChatGPT. ChatGPT hit 100 million monthly active users in January 2023, becoming the fastest-growing application in history. Despite its success, however, AI is far from perfect and often makes serious or even costly mistakes. In addition, AI cannot tap into human soft skills like creativity, empathy, and teamwork, to name a few.

Although some AI applications, like ChatGPT, can pass as real humans, AI still cannot operate and make decisions without human intervention. Many experts are pushing for further human intervention to ensure that this very advanced technology doesn’t get out of hand or into the wrong hands. With the right guidance, AI has the potential to be something great, leading to the advancement of human and technological capability. With human help, AI may be able to multitask, use common sense, have mortality, empathy, and many other human emotions that it is currently not capable of.

Creativity and adaptability is the number one thing that AI needs from humans. AI is inherently motiveless and requires a human element to have a purpose. It is up to us as a society to direct it with intent and thoughtful curation, ensuring that this powerful technology is used only for good and for the advancement of human life as we know it.

