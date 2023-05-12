Angel Studios announces new movie and TV projects

Angel Studios has announced the company’s upcoming original content lineup, showcased Digital Collectible Series, and spotlighted key projects with Angel Awards at its annual Illuminate 2023 live-streaming event for investors. The event celebrates projects that are brought to life through Angel’s innovative crowdfunding model, which seems to be a successful model for them.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

“We’re thrilled at the caliber of films and TV shows that the Angel Guild selected for potential crowdfunding this year. They’ve previously funded comedy, faith, sci-fi, freedom, fantasy, and now an intense drama that tells a true story highlighting an important social issue. This validates our thesis that the crowd will make better decisions than a few executives,” said Neal Harmon, Angel Studios CEO. “Already in 2023, Angel surprised the industry by launching a theatrical division that has shattered the odds. This success is fueled by the global popularity of shows funded by 60,000+ Angel investors, everyday people who have united together to make the media they want to see in the world.”

Another offering unique to Angel Studios is the newly announced Angel Digital Collectibles from the studio’s anchor series, The Chosen. Fans and supporters were seeking tangible, new ways to connect with the series, and by offering blockchain ledgers to key scenes as NFTs, everyone involved, from the actors to the supporters, can own a one-of-a-kind collectible that has personal significance.

Angel Studios 2023 new content lineup

Tempest–A sweeping multiseason, animated allegory of the seven deadly sins (meets Moby Dick);

Homestead–a dystopian story of the power of family in the pressure cooker of an apocalypse;

Drybar Unscripted–An improv comedy series expanding the popular Drybar brand;

Gabriel and the Guardians–Epic, anime-style saga based on the ancient scrolls of the Dead Sea;

The Axiom Chronicles–An explosive animated series paralleling the story of Moses in the Old Testament;

Quitters–a multi-season drama chronicling the human side of overcoming addictions;

Live Not By Lies–a documentary series exploring the stories of dissidents in Communist Eastern Europe;

Telegram–a feature film thriller about the sacrifice of one priest to keep Christianity alive in Communist Romania;

After Death (aka Discovering Heaven)–a feature-length documentary exploring near-death experiences and realizations about life beyond this one.

Founding Fathers (Working Title) Series Created by Jon Erwin-multi-season TV series about the founding of America.

Event Highlights

Angel lays out a plan to reach 1 billion viewers worldwide by 2027

Digital collectible scene opportunities from The Chosen and other Angel projects, where supporters can become a part of history and own golden scenes from the show.

Sound of Freedom –New Trailer and Theatrical Release Date of July 4, 2023.

–New Trailer and Theatrical Release Date of July 4, 2023. The Shift –Teaser Trailer and Theatrical Release in January 2024.

–Teaser Trailer and Theatrical Release in January 2024. The Chosen —Season 4 releases in 2024

—Season 4 releases in 2024 Angel Awards presented to HIS ONLY SON for best feature film and Tempest for the best torch

Truth and Conviction—Jon Erwin joins the Truth and Conviction TV Series as Executive Producer

