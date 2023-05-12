Canon announces the Powershot V10 Vlog Camera and V camera series

Vlogging has become a billion-dollar industry, and with a fair percentage of the population owning smartphones, it’s become easy to do. If you’ve picked up your smartphone in the last few minutes, chances are you’ve viewed a video via a social media platform. Now, the Canon Powershot V10 and the new V camera series are getting in on the action.

From the YPulse 2023 Social Media Behavior Report, 59% of Gen Y/Z say they create their own social media content for a broader audience than just their friends and family. The new PowerShot V10 Vlog Camera wants to help content creators move beyond the smartphone.

The PowerShot V10 Vlog Camera has in mind the on-the-go content creator who wants to level up their creative content and step up from using a smartphone. Packed with key features, including an intuitive control user interface on the touch panel and frame AF mode for product reviews, the PowerShot V10 Vlog Camera can be the priority piece of imaging equipment used for almost all things video. Here’s a list of some features you can expect to see:

Compact and lightweight design, 211g/ 63 × 90 × 34 mm

4K UHD 30P, Full-HD 60p

19mm wide lens, which is ideal for selfie-taking

Smartphone-like handling and style with vertical grip, easy for one-handed operation

1” CMOS sensor lens helps to enable low-noise video quality in dark areas

Webcam capability (UVC/UAC), horizontal only

Live Streaming via the Camera Connect app

Auto upload of content via image.canon

Face-tracking AF, designed to detect and autofocus on a person’s face automatically

Image stabilization

Two high-quality stereo microphones and a third microphone for background noise reduction

The camera is super compact and includes a built-in stand, a port for a tripod, and a microphone. Livestreaming for gaming? You can easily connect the vlogging camera to a Wi-Fi® router and output video directly to YouTube or Facebook platforms via the Camera Connect app. The PowerShot V10 Vlog Camera is anticipated to be available in June for an estimated retail price of $429.99.

