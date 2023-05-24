Canon announces the affordable EOS R100

Canon today announced the launch of the EOS R100 camera and RF28mm F2.8 STM lens, two new affordable compact and lightweight tools for entry-level and emerging content creators to elevate their skills.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

The Canon EOS R100 camera was designed for new, first-time mirrorless cameras or existing interchangeable camera users who previously enjoyed EOS Rebel or EOS M cameras.

The camera touts key features such as a 24.2 megapixel APS-C size sensor, the DIGIC 8 image processor, 4K (Cropped) and Full HD (Full-Width) video at up to 24 and 60 frames-per-second respectively, Autofocus with eye and face detection, and Bluetooth™ and Wi-Fi® connectivity capabilities.

For users who are making the EOS R100 their first interchangeable lens (ILC) camera, a significant advantage over using a smartphone camera will be lens selection. The EOS R100 is compatible with the complete lineup of RF and RF-S lenses, and EF and EF-S lenses can be utilized when using one of three available Canon EF-EOS R mount adapters (each sold separately). This selection of lenses includes the Canon RF28mm F2.8 STM lens, which was also announced today.

The Canon RF28mm F2.8 STM is a “pancake” style, value lens that targets a wide variety of users, from amateur to enthusiast Full-Frame and APS-C camera users. Key features of the new lens include:

Minimum focusing distance of 9.1 inches (0.23m) and a maximum magnification of 0.17x

The retracting feature helps to shorten the overall length of the lens

Circumferential manual focus mode/control ring selector

Gear-type STM motor providing smooth autofocusing while capturing video

Built-in Control Ring provides quick access to multiple camera controls

The 7-blade circular aperture helps to provide a beautifully blurred background and bokeh

The Canon EOS R100 camera is scheduled to be available in July 2023 for an estimated retail price of $479.99 for body only, $599.99 with the RF-S18-45mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM lens, and $829.99 with the RF-S18-45mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM and RF-S55-210mm F5-7.1 IS STM lenses.

The RF28mm F2.8 STM lens is scheduled to be available in July 2023 for an estimated retail price of $299.99.

