Technics announces its EAH-AZ80 and EAH-AZ60M2 TWS earbuds

Technics isn’t a new brand, but it is a brand we’ve just recently been able to review. Our initial thoughts on the company’s EAH-AZ60s were overwhelmingly positive. Now, the company has announced two more TWS earbuds, its flagship EAH-AZ80s, and EAH-AZ60M2s.

Earbuds have become an indispensable part of our lives. Many of us use wireless earbuds at different times of the day and for various things – for good noise-cancellation on the commute; as reliable microphones for meetings; and to deliver sweat-resistant, compelling sound when working out.

Technics says it emphasizes creating earbuds that work well for all lifestyle needs, remain comfy during all-day wear, and avoid the need to switch from one pair to another to get the best sound, comfort, and features.

The new Technics EAH-AZ80 and EAH-AZ60M2 models allow you to enjoy impeccable sound quality and freely express your style. When designing the new earbuds, Technics used its expertise as the legendary audio brand to make the sound quality pure, focusing on every aspect of sound – driver, acoustic structure, mechanical structure, and digital signal processing – so you can hear every detail.

The new models’ smart features offer clear calls through advanced JustMyVoice™ technology, industry-leading noise-cancellation, long battery life, multipoint connection with up to three devices, and wireless charging. Enclosed in a stylish and ergonomic design to make the earbuds comfortable to wear all day, with seven different earpiece sizes, the EAH-AZ80 and EAH-AZ60M2 are tailored for the perfect fit.

Both models are available on Amazon and Technics.com starting May 18th. The EAH-AZ80 is available for $299, and the EAH-AZ60M2 is $249.99.

