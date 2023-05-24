Technics announces its EAH-AZ80 and EAH-AZ60M2 TWS earbuds

|
,

Technics isn’t a new brand, but it is a brand we’ve just recently been able to review. Our initial thoughts on the company’s EAH-AZ60s were overwhelmingly positive. Now, the company has announced two more TWS earbuds, its flagship EAH-AZ80s, and EAH-AZ60M2s.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

Earbuds have become an indispensable part of our lives. Many of us use wireless earbuds at different times of the day and for various things – for good noise-cancellation on the commute; as reliable microphones for meetings; and to deliver sweat-resistant, compelling sound when working out.

Technics says it emphasizes creating earbuds that work well for all lifestyle needs, remain comfy during all-day wear, and avoid the need to switch from one pair to another to get the best sound, comfort, and features.

The new Technics EAH-AZ80 and EAH-AZ60M2 models allow you to enjoy impeccable sound quality and freely express your style. When designing the new earbuds, Technics used its expertise as the legendary audio brand to make the sound quality pure, focusing on every aspect of sound – driver, acoustic structure, mechanical structure, and digital signal processing – so you can hear every detail.

The new models’ smart features offer clear calls through advanced JustMyVoice™ technology, industry-leading noise-cancellation, long battery life, multipoint connection with up to three devices, and wireless charging. Enclosed in a stylish and ergonomic design to make the earbuds comfortable to wear all day, with seven different earpiece sizes, the EAH-AZ80 and EAH-AZ60M2 are tailored for the perfect fit.

Both models are available on Amazon and Technics.com starting May 18th. The EAH-AZ80 is available for $299, and the EAH-AZ60M2 is $249.99.

FIND OUT MORE ON TECHNICS WEBSITE
PURCHASE FROM AMAZON

What do you think of these new TWS earbuds? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network. And subscribe to our RUMBLE channel for more trailers and tech videos.

*We use revenue-generating affiliate links and may earn commissions for purchases made using them. Mentioned pricing is in USD unless otherwise indicated and is accurate at the time of publishing. We often cover brand press releases and those do not constitute an endorsement of any product or service by Techaeris. Only our reviews are an endorsement or lack thereof. Read more on our disclaimer page.
Previous

Aria is Opera’s new ChatGPT-powered AI tool

Latest Articles

Share via
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Mix
Pinterest
Tumblr
Skype
Buffer
Pocket
VKontakte
Parler
Xing
Reddit
Line
Flipboard
MySpace
Delicious
Amazon
Digg
Evernote
Blogger
LiveJournal
Baidu
MeWe
NewsVine
Yummly
Yahoo
WhatsApp
Viber
SMS
Telegram
Facebook Messenger
Like
Email
Print
Copy Link
Powered by Social Snap
Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap