Aria is Opera’s new ChatGPT-powered AI tool

AI-powered. That is the name of the game right now. The rush to integrate AI into everything is mind-blowing and downright disturbing to some. Microsoft led the charge by integrating ChatGPT into its Edge browser, Google followed up shortly after with Bard AI, and now Opera has introduced Aria AI.

With Aria, Opera users can access a leading generative AI service for free. Aria is natively built into the browser and marks the beginning of a new user browsing experience. The service is a result of Opera’s collaboration with OpenAI.

Opera’s new Aria AI browser allows users to combine browser results with AI’s capability. Aria, based on Opera’s own “Composer” infrastructure, connects to OpenAI’s GPT technology and is enhanced by additional capabilities such as adding live results from the web. Aria is both a web and a browser “expert” that allows users to collaborate with AI while looking for information on the web, generating text or code, or getting their product queries answered. For example, regarding customer support, Aria is knowledgeable about Opera’s entire database of support documentation and can use the company’s current product knowledge to answer users’ questions.

Opera’s Composer infrastructure is also expandable. Composer allows Aria to connect to multiple AI models and will expand in the future by integrating additional capabilities, such as search services powered by Opera’s key partners.

The implementation of Aria marks the next step in Opera’s strategy to integrate generative AI services in its browsers and is a result of the company’s collaboration with OpenAI. Earlier this year, Opera introduced a first implementation of ChatGPT in the sidebar of its desktop browser along with the AI Prompts feature. It also unveiled Opera One, a redesigned version of its browser suited to accommodate more generative-AI features through its modular design. The company is now making the next step, by introducing a browser AI that will allow users to interact with the web aided by AI directly in the browser. Aria’s current form of a chat interface communicating with the user marks the first stage of the project. The AI-based service is set to become even more integrated into Opera in the coming versions of the browser with the ultimate aim of being natively blended into the browser, helping users perform cross-browser tasks. Opera

