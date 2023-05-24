Amazon Gaming Week brings big savings on HyperX peripherals

Amazon Gaming Week is well underway and HyperX has some great discounts on gaming headsets, mice, keyboards, and more this week.

We’ve reviewed quite a few HyperX gaming peripherals over the years and have generally been pleased with them. From the HyperX Cloud II gaming headsets to the Alloy Origins 60 mechanical gaming keyboard and QuadCast USB microphones, there’s a HyperX peripheral for every gamer. Now through May 28th, some of these can be purchased for as low as $19.99!

The HyperX gaming deals now on for Amazon Gaming Week include:

Product NameMSRPPromo PriceDiscount
Cloud II Wireless – Gaming Headset$149.99$119.9920%
Cloud II – Gaming Headset (Gunmetal)$99.99$69.9930%
Pulsefire Haste – Wireless Gaming Mouse (Black)$79.99$59.9925%
QuadCast S – USB Microphone$159.99$129.9919%
QuadCast – USB Microphone$139.99$109.9921%
Alloy Origins 60 – Mechanical Gaming Keyboard (Aqua)$99.99$69.9930%
Cloud Stinger Core – Wireless Gaming Headset for PS5-PS4$79.99$64.9919%
DuoCast Microphone$99.99$69.9930%
Cloud Alpha S – Gaming Headset (Blue)$129.99$69.9946%
Cloud Core Wireless + 7.1 Gaming Headset$99.99$69.9930%
Cloud Stinger – Gaming Headset$49.99$29.9940%
QuadCast S Microphone – White$159.99$129.9919%
Cloud II – Gaming Headset (White/Pink)$99.99$59.9940%
Cloud Earbuds$39.99$19.9950%

In addition, you can pick up some pretty good savings on everything from gaming desktops and laptops to games and peripherals for your favourite gaming device through the Amazon Gaming Week hub.

What do you think about the HyperX deals on now for Amazon Gaming Week? Will you be picking any of them up? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.

*We use revenue-generating affiliate links and may earn commissions for purchases made using them. Mentioned pricing is in USD unless otherwise indicated and is accurate at the time of publishing. We often cover brand press releases and those do not constitute an endorsement of any product or service by Techaeris. Only our reviews are an endorsement or lack thereof. Read more on our disclaimer page.
