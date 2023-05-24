Amazon Gaming Week brings big savings on HyperX peripherals

Amazon Gaming Week is well underway and HyperX has some great discounts on gaming headsets, mice, keyboards, and more this week.

We’ve reviewed quite a few HyperX gaming peripherals over the years and have generally been pleased with them. From the HyperX Cloud II gaming headsets to the Alloy Origins 60 mechanical gaming keyboard and QuadCast USB microphones, there’s a HyperX peripheral for every gamer. Now through May 28th, some of these can be purchased for as low as $19.99!

The HyperX gaming deals now on for Amazon Gaming Week include:

In addition, you can pick up some pretty good savings on everything from gaming desktops and laptops to games and peripherals for your favourite gaming device through the Amazon Gaming Week hub.

