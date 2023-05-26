Need new gaming gear? Jump on these HyperX Memorial Day deals!

We’re just coming off of Amazon Gaming Week but HyperX has some more deals on gaming peripherals just in time for the Memorial Day weekend!

As mentioned earlier this week, we’ve reviewed quite a few HyperX gaming peripherals over the years and have generally been pleased with them. From the HyperX Cloud II gaming headsets to the Alloy Origins 60 mechanical gaming keyboard and Pulsefire Haste gaming mice, there’s a HyperX peripheral for every gamer. Now through June 3rd, some of these can be purchased for as low as $19.99!

NOTE: while some of these deals don’t start until May 28th, they may already be discounted on Amazon. The HyperX gaming deals now on for Memorial Day include (click on the name to be taken to the deal):

Product DescriptionMSRPPromo PriceStart Date
Alloy Elite 2 – Mechanical Gaming Keyboard$129.99$109.99May 28, 2023
Alloy Origins – Mechanical Gaming Keyboard (Aqua)$109.99$89.99May 28, 2023
Alloy Origins – Mechanical Gaming Keyboard (Blue)$109.99$89.99May 28, 2023
Alloy Origins – Mechanical Gaming Keyboard (Red)$109.99$89.99May 28, 2023
Alloy Origins 60 – Mechanical Gaming Keyboard (Red)$99.99$79.99May 28, 2023
Alloy Origins 65 – Mechanical Gaming Keyboard (Aqua)$99.99$79.99May 22, 2023
Alloy Origins Core – Mechanical Gaming Keyboard (Red)$89.99$79.99May 22, 2023
Cloud Core Wireless + 7.1 Gaming Headset$99.99$69.99May 22, 2023
Cloud MIX – Gaming Headset$199.99$159.99May 28, 2023
Cloud Stinger 2 Wireless – Gaming Headset$99.99$79.99May 28, 2023
Cloud Stinger Core – Gaming Headset$39.99$29.99May 28, 2023
Pulsefire Core – RGB Gaming Mouse$29.99$19.99May 28, 2023
Pulsefire Haste – Gaming Mouse (Black/Red)$49.99$39.99May 28, 2023
Pulsefire Haste – Gaming Mouse (White)$49.99$39.99May 28, 2023
Pulsefire Haste – Wireless Gaming Mouse (White)$79.99$69.99May 28, 2023

As mentioned above, these deals expire on June 3rd so act quickly!

What do you think about the HyperX Memorial Day deals? Is there anything you are going to be picking up to upgrade your gaming station? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.

