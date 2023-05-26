The iPhone 15 lineup may support MagSafe and Qi2 wireless charging

Apple rumors and reports have always been a part of the smartphone culture since the first iPhone release. Heck, there are rumors about the iPhone 16, and iPhone 15 hasn’t even been announced. It’s a vicious cycle, and I do not generally cover rumors and speculation as much as I used to.

But this iPhone report/rumor caught my eye for one reason: the EU’s battle with Apple over the Lightning connector. The European Union is forcing Apple to implement USB-C charging on its iPhones and making it remove its proprietary Lightning connection. Apple has famously resisted regulators’ push in the EU, but the battle was lost.

But that doesn’t mean that Apple couldn’t get the last laugh. Past iPhone rumors have suggested that Apple could remove the charging port from its iPhones and switch to complete wireless charging. With this latest report of the iPhone 15 supporting MagSafe wireless charging and Qi2 wireless charging, removing the charging port may be a reality.

Removing the charging port would mean Apple wouldn’t need to use a USB-C port at all. Implementing Qi2 wireless charging alongside MagSafe means the new iPhones would charge at up to 15W speeds; currently, non-MagSafe chargers are limited to 7.5W.

ChargerLAB notes that Qi2 chargers do not need to use Apple’s pricey MagSafe module, and are not required to be certified under Apple’s “Made for iPhone” program, which will bring more affordable MagSafe-like chargers to the market. The website confirmed with supply chain sources that the wholesale price of Apple’s MagSafe module is about $16, while the Qi2 module apparently costs less than one third as much. MacRumors

Things are certainly going to get interesting.

