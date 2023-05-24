Leaving Netflix June 2023: Catch these shows and movies before they’re gone…

A few titles, including quite a few TV shows, are leaving Netflix in June 2023 — fortunately, you have at least a week before they do! The list below indicates what days each show or movie will be leaving and if it is leaving the Netflix U.S. or Netflix Canada streaming service.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

While the list is a bit longer than in previous months, there are still a few shows and movies leaving the streaming service. In the U.S., it’s your last chance to watch series like The Mole and Shooter as well as movies like The Mist and World War Z. For those of you watching Netflix Canada, it is your last chance to watch the five seasons of Blindspot as well as Midsommar and the Jason Bourne movies.

NOTE: 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 denote which service the title is leaving Netflix in June 2023. If there is no country code, the show or movie is leaving both services.

June 1

Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On: Season 1 🇺🇸

The DUFF 🇺🇸

June 8

Bathtubs Over Broadway 🇺🇸

June 13

Marlon: Seasons 1-2 🇺🇸

The Mole: Seasons 3-4 🇺🇸

June 14

Blindspot: Seasons 1-5 🇨🇦

Cold Case Files: Season 1 🇺🇸

June 15

The Darkness 🇺🇸

June 18

Booksmart 🇨🇦

June 19

Philomena 🇺🇸

June 20

Shooter: Seasons 1-3 🇺🇸

June 21

The Mist 🇺🇸

June 28

Midsommar 🇨🇦

June 29

Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom 🇺🇸

June 30

The Bourne Legacy 🇨🇦

The Bourne Supremacy 🇨🇦

The Bourne Ultimatum 🇨🇦

Chappelle’s Show: Seasons 1-2 🇺🇸

The Garfield Show: Seasons 1-2 🇺🇸

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days 🇺🇸

Jerry Maguire 🇺🇸

Lethal Weapon: Seasons 1-3

LOL 🇺🇸

Puss in Boots 🇺🇸

Resident Evil: Afterlife 🇺🇸

Resident Evil: Apocalypse 🇺🇸

The Stepfather 🇺🇸

The Taking of Pelham 123 🇺🇸

World War Z 🇺🇸

What do you think about the titles leaving Netflix in June 2023? There’s not much, to be honest, but is there something above you’ll be binging on? Are you still subscribed to Netflix after their recent account sharing changes? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.