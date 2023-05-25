New on Netflix May 26-June 1: Time to catch up on your backlog

Here we are with another week and, as usual, Netflix is adding a few new shows and movies between May 26 and June 1st. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in May and June if you want to binge those first.

Estimated reading time: 5 minutes

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on May 26 to June 1st list, which has plenty of titles being added, mostly older ones, on June 1st.

Netflix Games

While not TV series or movies, Netflix is back with some new Netflix Games in May and June. The following three games are now available for Android and iOS if you have a Netflix subscription.

Mighty Quest: Rogue Palace: Hunt for epic loot. Battle big bosses. Hack and slash through a mad maze, and prepare to die — a lot. Come back stronger, save the kingdom. No pressure!

Raji: An Ancient Epic: You’re chosen by the gods. Fight demons, climb ruins and face destiny to save the human race in this lush action-adventure inspired by Indian culture.

Vineyard Valley: Restore a rundown vineyard to its former glory. Complete quests, solve puzzles, and unlock past mysteries to design the romantic resort of your dreams.

Dungeon Boss: Respawned (coming May 31): Battle. Explore. Defend. Summon a crew of mighty heroes to guard your dungeons, steal treasure and fight foes. Ready to prove who’s boss?

Laya’s Horizon: Master the art of flying. Dive off mountains, weave across forests and glide over rivers to unlock new abilities as you explore a vast, peaceful world.

TRANSFORMERS Forged to Fight: Optimus Prime, Bumblebee and bots across the multiverse are in danger. Ready to build a team, shore up defenses and fight epic battles? Roll out!

World of Goo Remastered: They’re squirmy and curious! Drag and drop living Goo Balls to build everything from bridges to giant tongues in this physics-based puzzle game.

Coming Soon

These titles are coming at some point in May and June but not necessarily this week, so be sure to keep an eye out for them!

Siren: Survive the Island (NETFLIX SERIES): 24 female police officers, firefighters, bodyguards, soldiers, athletes and stuntwomen team up by profession to compete for survival on a remote island.

Black Mirror: Season 6 (NETFLIX SERIES): The Emmy-winning sci-fi drama series returns for a new season.

The Emmy-winning sci-fi drama series returns for a new season. Celebrity (NETFLIX SERIES): Fame. Money. Power. One young woman fights to become the next hottest celebrity in the glamorous yet scandalous world of influencers in Seoul.

Fame. Money. Power. One young woman fights to become the next hottest celebrity in the glamorous yet scandalous world of influencers in Seoul. Delete (NETFLIX SERIES): A man and woman entangled in an affair attempt to start a new life together after they stumble upon a device that can make other people disappear.

And now for the Netflix May 26 to June 1st list:

May 26

Barbecue Showdown: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES): New host Michelle Buteau (“The Circle”) joins the judges for a fresh round of heated competition between eight of the best barbecuers in the country.

New host Michelle Buteau (“The Circle”) joins the judges for a fresh round of heated competition between eight of the best barbecuers in the country. Blood & Gold (NETFLIX FILM): At the bitter end of WWII, a German deserter and a young woman are drawn into a bloody battle with a group of Nazis hunting for hidden gold.

At the bitter end of WWII, a German deserter and a young woman are drawn into a bloody battle with a group of Nazis hunting for hidden gold. Dirty Grandpa 🇺🇸

Tin & Tina (NETFLIX FILM): After a traumatic miscarriage, a young couple adopts two peculiar twins from a convent whose obsession with religion soon disturbs the family.

After a traumatic miscarriage, a young couple adopts two peculiar twins from a convent whose obsession with religion soon disturbs the family. Turn of the Tide (NETFLIX SERIES): When a boat loaded with cocaine sinks off the Azores, Eduardo sees a risky but exciting opportunity to make money and fulfill impossible dreams.

May 28

Masterminds 🇨🇦

May 30

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson: Season 3 (NETFLIX COMEDY): The critically acclaimed and hilariously absurdist comedy series, I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson returns for a third season. Creators and writers Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin bring their distinct comedy style and observational humour to the forefront, continuing to poke fun at life’s most bizarre and mundane situations.

May 31

Heartland: Season 15 🇺🇸

Hitch 🇨🇦

Mixed by Erry (NETFLIX FILM): Smuggling self-made mixtapes in 1980s Naples, an aspiring DJ and his two brothers become surprisingly powerful record producers wanted by the law.

Smuggling self-made mixtapes in 1980s Naples, an aspiring DJ and his two brothers become surprisingly powerful record producers wanted by the law. Rhythm + Flow France: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes) ): A fresh batch of aspiring artists competes for a 100,000 euro prize and the claim to French rap fame in this competition judged by Niska, Shay and SCH.

(new episodes) A fresh batch of aspiring artists competes for a 100,000 euro prize and the claim to French rap fame in this competition judged by Niska, Shay and SCH. The Ultimatum: Queer Love (NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)): Tie the knot or call it quits? Five long-term couples are put under pressure to get married or move on in this queer-centric spin-off of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On.

Being a new month, there are plenty of older titles being added to Netflix and Netflix Canada as well:

June 1

A Beautiful Life (NETFLIX FILM) 🇺🇸: When a young fisherman with a hidden talent gets discovered by a music producer, he must decide if he’s ready to open himself up to stardom — and love.

When a young fisherman with a hidden talent gets discovered by a music producer, he must decide if he’s ready to open himself up to stardom — and love. The Angry Birds Movie 🇺🇸

Astérix & Obélix: The Middle Kingdom (NETFLIX FILM): Gallic heroes and forever friends Asterix and Obelix journey to China to help Princess Sa See save the Empress and her land from a nefarious prince.

Gallic heroes and forever friends Asterix and Obelix journey to China to help Princess Sa See save the Empress and her land from a nefarious prince. The Breakfast Club 🇺🇸

Bruce Almighty 🇺🇸

The Choice 🇺🇸

Cooties 🇨🇦

THE DAYS (NETFLIX SERIES): Blamed by some, hailed as heroes by others, those involved with Fukushima Daiichi face a deadly, invisible threat — an unprecedented nuclear disaster.

Blamed by some, hailed as heroes by others, those involved with Fukushima Daiichi face a deadly, invisible threat — an unprecedented nuclear disaster. Dear John 🇺🇸

Death at a Funeral 🇺🇸

Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd 🇨🇦

Dune (1984) 🇺🇸

End of Days 🇺🇸

Enough 🇨🇦

Fear 🇨🇦

First Knight 🇨🇦

Forever My Girl 🇺🇸

Funny People 🇺🇸

Girls5eva: Season 2 🇨🇦

Groundhog Day 🇺🇸

Hook 🇺🇸

How High 🇺🇸

The Italian Job

Jarhead 🇺🇸

Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius 🇺🇸

Kicking & Screaming 🇺🇸

The Kingdom 🇺🇸

LEGO Ninjago: Dragons Rising (NETFLIX FAMILY): Two teenagers from different worlds use their newly discovered Ninja powers to defend dragons from villains who want to use their life-force for evil.

Two teenagers from different worlds use their newly discovered Ninja powers to defend dragons from villains who want to use their life-force for evil. Magic Mike 🇺🇸

Mean Girls

The Mick: Seasons 1-2 🇺🇸

Miss Congeniality 🇨🇦

Mr. Peabody & Sherman

Muster Dogs

Nanny McPhee

Nanny McPhee and the Big Bang

Ride Along 🇨🇦

The Ring 🇺🇸

Savages 🇨🇦

Spider-Man 🇺🇸

Spider-Man 2 🇺🇸

Spider-Man 3 🇺🇸

Starsky & Hutch 🇨🇦

Stuart Little 🇺🇸

Stuart Little 2 🇺🇸

The Substitute 🇨🇦

Surf’s Up 🇺🇸

Terminator 2: Judgment Day 🇺🇸

To Leslie 🇺🇸

We’re the Millers 🇺🇸

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada May 26 to June 1st list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

What titles from the Netflix and Netflix Canada May 26 to June 1st list will you be catching over the next week? Are you going to be catching The Mother or something else? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.