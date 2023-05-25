Tako is TikTok’s AI chatbot, currently in testing

The tech news cycle continues to be dominated by AI news, as Chinese social media company TikTok is said to be testing a new AI chatbot. There is nowhere to run and nowhere to hide from AI as tech companies continue their strong push to integrate some form of AI into their ecosystems. TikTok’s AI chatbot, currently in testing, is called Tako.

“Tako can answer questions and converse with TikTok users within the app, according to screenshots seen by Bloomberg. “When asked about the feature, a representative said it was trying” new ways to power search and discovery on TikTok in select markets. Tako can answer questions and converse with TikTok users within the app.”

A spokesperson said, “We’re always exploring new technologies that add value to our community. We look forward to learning from our community as we continue to create a safe place that entertains, inspires creativity, and drives culture.”

Times are getting interesting, and for now, like Thanos, AI seems like it is inevitable.

Tako joins the AI army being created by tech companies like Microsoft, Google, and Meta. “For now, Tako appears as a small ghost-like icon on the top right of the app’s screen. After tapping that icon, users are taken to an instant messenger, where they can ask questions. Buchuk told Bloomberg that Tako can also provide recommendations for content based on user’s interests and preferences.” You can read the entire story over on Bloomberg‘s site.

