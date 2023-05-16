PowerA MOGA XP-Ultra is a versatile multi-platform modular Xbox wireless controller

PowerA has quite a few controllers available for various systems. Their latest, the MOGA XP-Ultra, is a modular wireless controller that works on Xbox consoles, Windows PCs, Android devices, and compatible Smart TVs.

While multi-platform wireless controllers aren’t new, the modular design of the MOGA XP-Ultra is something that just might set it apart. The main unit is a compact mini-pad with “crisp buttons,” a concave D-pad, and impulse triggers. Users can attach an ergonomic grip that adds built-in rumble motors and two advanced mappable gaming buttons on the back. Finally, the included mobile gaming clip allows gamers to attach an Android device to enhance their mobile and cloud gaming experiences.

What’s included with the PowerA MOGA XP-Ultra multi-platform modular Xbox wireless controller.

Not only that but with native Xbox wireless connectivity, a dongle isn’t needed for use with your Xbox or compatible PC. Compatibility is extended with Bluetooth 4.2 for use on PC, Android devices, and compatible Smart TVs.

Key features and specifications of the MOGA XP-Ultra controller include:

Wireless connection on Xbox console, PC, and Android devices

4-in-1 modular design

Mappable Advanced Gaming Buttons

DualRumbleMotors (in grips and mini-pad)

Impulse Triggers

Precision-tuned analog sticks

3.5 mm audio output

High-capacity 2000 mAh rechargeable battery

Included Mobile Gaming Clip for mobile devices

USB-C Port for charging and wired connection

Officially licensed by Xbox

The PowerA MOGA XP-Ultra is available at various retailers, including Amazon, for $129.99.

What do you think about the MOGA XP-Ultra multi-platform modular wireless controller for Xbox, PC, Android, and compatible Smart TVs? Are you going to be picking one up?