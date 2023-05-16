PowerA MOGA XP-Ultra is a versatile multi-platform modular Xbox wireless controller

|
, , , ,

PowerA has quite a few controllers available for various systems. Their latest, the MOGA XP-Ultra, is a modular wireless controller that works on Xbox consoles, Windows PCs, Android devices, and compatible Smart TVs.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

While multi-platform wireless controllers aren’t new, the modular design of the MOGA XP-Ultra is something that just might set it apart. The main unit is a compact mini-pad with “crisp buttons,” a concave D-pad, and impulse triggers. Users can attach an ergonomic grip that adds built-in rumble motors and two advanced mappable gaming buttons on the back. Finally, the included mobile gaming clip allows gamers to attach an Android device to enhance their mobile and cloud gaming experiences.

What's included with the PowerA MOGA XP-Ultra multi-platform modular Xbox wireless controller
What’s included with the PowerA MOGA XP-Ultra multi-platform modular Xbox wireless controller.

Not only that but with native Xbox wireless connectivity, a dongle isn’t needed for use with your Xbox or compatible PC. Compatibility is extended with Bluetooth 4.2 for use on PC, Android devices, and compatible Smart TVs.

Key features and specifications of the MOGA XP-Ultra controller include:

  • Wireless connection on Xbox console, PC, and Android devices
  • 4-in-1 modular design
  • Mappable Advanced Gaming Buttons
  • DualRumbleMotors (in grips and mini-pad)
  • Impulse Triggers
  • Precision-tuned analog sticks
  • 3.5 mm audio output
  • High-capacity 2000 mAh rechargeable battery
  • Included Mobile Gaming Clip for mobile devices
  • USB-C Port for charging and wired connection
  • Officially licensed by Xbox
  • Battery: rechargeable 2000 mAh Lithium Ion
  • Battery Life: Up to 60 hours via Xbox Wireless, up to 40 hours via Bluetooth
  • Wireless connectivity: Xbox Wireless (adapter may be required for use on PC), Bluetooth 4.2 LE
  • Wired connectivity: Optional wired connection for Xbox or PC
  • Weight: 342g (0.754 lbs) with full-sized grip and mobile gaming clip attached
  • Warranty: Two-year limited

The PowerA MOGA XP-Ultra is available at various retailers, including Amazon, for $129.99.

What do you think about the MOGA XP-Ultra multi-platform modular wireless controller for Xbox, PC, Android, and compatible Smart TVs? Are you going to be picking one up? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.

*We use revenue-generating affiliate links and may earn commissions for purchases made using them. Mentioned pricing is in USD unless otherwise indicated and is accurate at the time of publishing. We often cover brand press releases and those do not constitute an endorsement of any product or service by Techaeris. Only our reviews are an endorsement or lack thereof. Read more on our disclaimer page.
Previous

Fender Player Series now available in Seafoam Green and Candy Apple Red

Latest Articles

Share via
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Mix
Pinterest
Tumblr
Skype
Buffer
Pocket
VKontakte
Parler
Xing
Reddit
Line
Flipboard
MySpace
Delicious
Amazon
Digg
Evernote
Blogger
LiveJournal
Baidu
MeWe
NewsVine
Yummly
Yahoo
WhatsApp
Viber
SMS
Telegram
Facebook Messenger
Like
Email
Print
Copy Link
Powered by Social Snap
Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap