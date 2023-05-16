Fender Player Series now available in Seafoam Green and Candy Apple Red

Fender is one of the iconic names in music and one of the most iconic guitar brands on the planet. The company has had some huge names playing their gear. Names such as Eric Clapton, David Gilmour, John Mayer, Stevie Ray Vaughn, Jimi Hendrix, and the list goes on forever. The company is now adding two colors to its popular Fender Player Series while launching a new campaign.

As iconic as the name, these new colors include Seafoam Green and Candy Apple Red. Seafoam Green is the better of the two, but I digress. Along with the Fender Player Series colorway announcement, Fender is announcing a new campaign, “The Player Series 2023 Campaign.”

The Player Series 2023 campaign is coming to life in a big way as one of Fender’s most expansive rollouts to date. Starting in May, and extending through the end of the summer, there will be paid activations that bring to life why guitarists will never regret their decision to be a player. Paid will live across traditional print media but also digital ad placements across the Match.com portfolio including Tinder, Chispa and BLK as well as Spotify, host-read ads on comedian Conan O’Brien’s podcast, “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend ,” and out-of-home via Live Nation and in key outlets and markets including New York City, Los Angeles, and Nashville. The campaign will be supported by artists who know first-hand the power of a Player Series instrument. Fender Next 2023 artists Cafuné, Jean Dawson, Cecilia Castleman, and Luna Li, will kick off the campaign in a launch compilation film, which will live across all the brands owned channels, as well as “Tales of Regret,” a social dedicated series which will include featured artists talking through their best and worst purchases. In addition, the Grammy-nominated, powerhouse trio of sisters, HAIM, will star in the campaign’s hero video, and be included in the “Tales of Regret” series. Singer, songwriter, actor, and guitarist Dominic Fike will also support later this summer with his very own episode in the coveted serialized series ‘Fender Sessions’ which highlights artists from around the world via a mix of live song performances, techniques, and a conversation about their personal journey. “Our mission at Fender is to empower musicians to express themselves and amplify their creativity, and the Player Series is a prime example of this commitment,” said Justin Norvell, Fender’s EVP of Product. “We continuously evolve our product offerings, spec innovations, and stylistic options to meet the evolving needs of artists. With its easy playability, maximum comfort, and sleek design, the Player Series is designed to help players advance on their musical journey and amplify the musicianship of the artist.” Fender

Player pickups for legendary vintage tones heard on some of the world’s most influential records

Traditional body radii handcrafted with players in mind for improved comfort

Modern “C” neck profiles to support easy playability

22-fret necks for extended range

Upgraded bridges for improved performance and easier setup

New colors, our classic logo, and an “F”-stamped neck plate for a more authentic Fender look

Player Duo-Sonic

Player Duo-Sonic HS

Player Mustang

Player Mustang 90

Player Stratocaster

Player Stratocaster Left-Handed

Player Stratocaster HSS

Player Stratocaster HSH

Player Stratocaster Plus Top

Player Stratocaster HSS Plus Top

Player Telecaster

Player Telecaster Left-Handed

Player Telecaster HH

Player Jaguar

Player Jazzmaster

Player Stratocaster Floyd Rose HSS

Player Mustang Bass PJ

Player Precision Bass

Player Precision Bass Left-Handed

Player Jazz Bass

Player Jazz Bass Left-Handed

Player Jazz Bass Fretless

Player Jazz Bass V

Player Jaguar Bass

