Amazon Echo Auto and all-new Echo Pop now available in Canada

Earlier today, Amazon Canada announced that the Echo Auto is now available in Canada, as well as the all-new Echo Pop with a redesigned form factor.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

Available for some time now in the U.S., the Amazon Echo Auto device is now available in Canada, as well as Australia, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Japan. The latest generation offers up a slim design with an adhesive mount for more placement options within your vehicle. With five built-in microphones, it’s easier than ever to ask Alexa to make calls, add items to calendars or to-do lists, or listen to music while on the road.

The Amazon Echo Auto mounts to your dashboard, giving you easy voice access to Alexa.

The Echo Pop is the latest addition to the Amazon Echo family of smart devices. With a semi-sphere form factor design, it features a custom-designed front-facing speaker to deliver full sound in smaller spaces. Perfect for dorm rooms, bedrooms, and apartments, the Echo Pop is powered by the Amazon AZ2 Neural Edge processor and comes with eero Built-in, which enables the device to add up to 1,000 square feet of

coverage to an existing eero wifi network.

The Amazon Echo Pop in Lavender Bloom.

Designed with customer privacy in mind (a big concern these days), Echo devices include a microphone on/off button and have the ability to view and delete voice recordings.

The Echo Pop is available in Lavender Bloom, Midnight Teal, Charcoal, and Glacier White for CAD$54.99. The Echo Auto has an MSRP of CAD$79.99. Both are available on Amazon.

