The svelte Dell Precision 5680 and 5480 are now available for purchase

Dell continues its availability announcements this month with the Dell Precision 5680 and 5480 laptops. The new Dell Precision 16-inch is a thin, light mobile workstation offering a stylish design, more screen real estate, and high performance.

Designed for business, the Dell Precision lineup suits the work-from-anywhere model well. These devices were meant to be mobile workstations for business users. While gamers and creatives can undoubtedly use these machines, they are orientated toward the business whose IT team needs dependable and serviceable laptops. Here are some highlights of each Dell Precision model:

Dell Precision Laptop Line 2023

Precision 5680

Dell Precision 5680

An intelligent ecosystem: Enjoy easy pairing and management of your Dell monitors and accessories with the integration of Dell Display Manager and Dell Peripheral Manager.

ExpressResponse analyzes how you use your preferred apps to boost performance. Simplified manageability: Elevate work experience with an easy-to-manage application that provides a seamless experience for both end-users and IT decision-makers.

Elevate work experience with an easy-to-manage application that provides a seamless experience for both end-users and IT decision-makers. Be heard in the field: In busy, noisy environments, Intelligent Audio delivers sound and mic enhancements and reduces background noise using neural noise cancellation and voice isolation technology.

In busy, noisy environments, Intelligent Audio delivers sound and mic enhancements and reduces background noise using neural noise cancellation and voice isolation technology. Unmatched connectivity: ExpressConnect provides the world’s first simultaneous multi-network connection* that joins the best network available and provides faster download speeds.

Precision 5480

Dell Precision 5480

An intelligent ecosystem: Enjoy easy pairing and management of your Dell monitors and accessories with the integration of Dell Display Manager and Dell Peripheral Manager.

This technology lets you texturize your screen when an intruder is detected and dims your PC when you look away. It also wakes your PC when you approach and locks it when you walk away. Up-level audio: Intelligent Audio delivers sound and mic enhancements, reducing background noise using neural noise cancellation.

Intelligent Audio delivers sound and mic enhancements, reducing background noise using neural noise cancellation. Intelligent analytics: Get full workload analysis to enable users to track system resource utilization for components such as processor, memory, graphics, and hard drive while you run your specific workload.

Get full workload analysis to enable users to track system resource utilization for components such as processor, memory, graphics, and hard drive while you run your specific workload. Unmatched connectivity: ExpressConnect* provides the world’s first simultaneous multi-network connection* that joins the best network* available.

