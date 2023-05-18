GeForce 4060 graphics cards now available from PNY, starts at $299.99

Today is the day the NVIDIA GeForce 4060 were announced and companies like PNY have unveiled their versions of the latest GeForce graphics cards.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Joining the already available 4070, 4080, and 4090 graphics cards, the RTX 4060 series offers a more affordable option for gamers and creators looking to benefit from the latest advancements in graphics technology. The entire GeForce RTX 4060 VERTO family will be available in three different configurations: XLR8 Gaming RGB Overclocked Triple Fan, XLR8 Gaming RGB Triple Fan and PNY Dual Fan edition.

Using the NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture, the 4060 graphics cards feature DLSS 3 neural rendering, third-generation ray tracing technologies at high frame rates, and an eighth-generation NVIDIA Encoder (NVENC) with AV1 encoding.

The PNY XLR8 GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16GB VERTO EPIC X ARGB Triple Fan graphics card.

The PNY RTX 4060 lineup includes:

PNY GeForce RTX™ 4060 Ti 16GB GeForce RTX™ 4060 Ti 16GB XLR8 Gaming VERTO RGB Triple Fan OC Graphics Card DLSS 3 GeForce RTX™ 4060 Ti 16GB XLR8 Gaming VERTO RGB Triple Fan Graphics Card DLSS 3 16GB GDDR6 (128-bit) Triple Fan PCI Express 4.0 DisplayPort 1.4a and HDMI 2.1 Overclocking and ARGB Control via VelocityX™ software GeForce RTX™ 4060 Ti 16GB VERTO Dual Fan Graphics Card DLSS 3 16GB GDDR6 (128-bit) Dual Fan o PCI Express 4.0 DisplayPort 1.4a and HDMI 2.1 VelocityX™ software

PNY GeForce RTX™ 4060 Ti 8GB GeForce RTX™ 4060 Ti 8GB XLR8 Gaming VERTO RGB Triple Fan OC Graphics Card DLSS 3 GeForce RTX™ 4060 Ti 8GB XLR8 Gaming VERTO RGB Triple Fan Graphics Card DLSS 3 8GB GDDR6 (128-bit) Triple Fan PCI Express 4.0 DisplayPort 1.4a and HDMI 2.1 Overclocking and ARGB Control via VelocityX™ software GeForce RTX™ 4060 Ti 8GB VERTO Dual Fan Graphics Card DLSS 3 8GB GDDR6 (128-bit) Dual Fan PCI Express 4.0 DisplayPort 1.4a and HDMI 2.1 VelocityX™ software

RTX™ 4060 Ti 8GB PNY GeForce RTX™ 4060 8GB GeForce RTX™ 4060 8GB XLR8 Gaming VERTO RGB Triple Fan OC Graphics Card DLSS 3 GeForce RTX™ 4060 8GB XLR8 Gaming VERTO RGB Triple Fan Graphics Card DLSS 3 8GB GDDR6 (128-bit) Triple Fan PCI Express 4.0 DisplayPort 1.4a and HDMI 2.1 Overclocking and ARGB Control via VelocityX™ software GeForce RTX™ 4060 8GB VERTO Dual Fan Graphics Card DLSS 3 8GB GDDR6 (128-bit) Dual Fan PCI Express 4.0 DisplayPort 1.4a and HDMI 2.1 VelocityX™ software



The RTX 4060 Ti 8GB will be available starting on May 24th starting at $399.99, the RTX 4060 Ti 16GB starting at $499.99, and the RTX 4060 starting at $299.99 from Amazon and other retailers.

What do you think about the new GeForce 4060 graphics cards from PNY? Are you going to be picking one up? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.