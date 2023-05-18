New on Netflix May 19-25: Arnold is back in action in FUBAR

Here we are with another week and, as usual, Netflix is adding a few new shows and movies between May 19-25th. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in May if you want to binge those first.

Estimated reading time: 5 minutes

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such. Country symbols within the parenthesis indicate the country in which the film or series was produced.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix May 19-25th list, which is headlined by Arnold Schwarzenegger as a CIA Operative in FUBAR.

Netflix Games

While not TV series or movies, Netflix is back with some new Netflix Games in May. The following three games are now available for Android and iOS if you have a Netflix subscription.

Mighty Quest: Rogue Palace: Hunt for epic loot. Battle big bosses. Hack and slash through a mad maze, and prepare to die — a lot. Come back stronger, save the kingdom. No pressure!

Raji: An Ancient Epic: You’re chosen by the gods. Fight demons, climb ruins and face destiny to save the human race in this lush action-adventure inspired by Indian culture.

Vineyard Valley: Restore a rundown vineyard to its former glory. Complete quests, solve puzzles, and unlock past mysteries to design the romantic resort of your dreams.

Coming Soon

These titles are coming at some point in May but not necessarily this week, so be sure to keep an eye out for them!

Siren: Survive the Island (NETFLIX SERIES): 24 female police officers, firefighters, bodyguards, soldiers, athletes and stuntwomen team up by profession to compete for survival on a remote island.

And now for the Netflix May 19-25th list:

May 19

Astérix & Obélix: The Middle Kingdom (NETFLIX FILM) 🇺🇸: Gallic heroes and forever friends Asterix and Obelix journey to China to help Princess Sa See save the Empress and her land from a nefarious prince.

Gallic heroes and forever friends Asterix and Obelix journey to China to help Princess Sa See save the Empress and her land from a nefarious prince. Kathal – A Jackfruit Mystery (NETFLIX FILM): When two prized jackfruits disappear from a politician’s garden, a spirited cop’s investigation takes an unexpected turn as she digs for the truth.

When two prized jackfruits disappear from a politician’s garden, a spirited cop’s investigation takes an unexpected turn as she digs for the truth. Muted (NETFLIX SERIES): Sergio hasn’t spoken since he murdered his parents six years ago. Now, a psychiatrist aims to uncover what happened through a twisted investigation.

Sergio hasn’t spoken since he murdered his parents six years ago. Now, a psychiatrist aims to uncover what happened through a twisted investigation. Selling Sunset: Season 6 (NETFLIX SERIES): The stakes and stilettos are as high as they’ve ever been at the brokerage, as longtime agents make big changes and two new team members bring the heat.

The stakes and stilettos are as high as they’ve ever been at the brokerage, as longtime agents make big changes and two new team members bring the heat. Young, Famous & African: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES): The celebrity crew is back — and their claws are out. Join the stars as they return to Johannesburg for another season of fun, fights and drama.

May 21

A Dark Truth 🇨🇦

Jack Reacher 🇨🇦

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back 🇨🇦

Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron 🇨🇦

You’ve Got Mail 🇨🇦

May 22

The Batman: Seasons 1-5 🇺🇸

The Boss Baby

The Creature Cases: Chapter 3 (NETFLIX FAMILY): Sam and Kit are back to collect the clues and solve more animal mysteries from around the world with new cases, new rides and new creature pals!

May 23

MerPeople (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): MerPeople dives into the fascinating world of underwater performers who have turned their love for the mystical sea creatures into real-world careers. From putting on dazzling small-town shows in Florida to the crowning of the King and Queen of the Seas in the Bahamas, this series will take you on a journey of passion and perseverance. Get ready to set sail on an unforgettable voyage and immerse yourself in a world where fantasy becomes reality.

MerPeople dives into the fascinating world of underwater performers who have turned their love for the mystical sea creatures into real-world careers. From putting on dazzling small-town shows in Florida to the crowning of the King and Queen of the Seas in the Bahamas, this series will take you on a journey of passion and perseverance. Get ready to set sail on an unforgettable voyage and immerse yourself in a world where fantasy becomes reality. Victim/Suspect (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): When a journalist digs into a case of a woman charged with falsely reporting a rape, a pattern emerges: authorities turning the tables on victims.

When a journalist digs into a case of a woman charged with falsely reporting a rape, a pattern emerges: authorities turning the tables on victims. Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer (NETFLIX COMEDY): Legendary comedian, actress and producer Wanda Sykes returns for her second hour-long Netflix comedy special. From the challenges of raising Gen Z teens to the dilemmas of being a liberal in a hypercharged political climate, Sykes, renowned for her social commentary, delivers her insightful and ferocious wit and candor audiences have come to know and love.

May 24

Hard Feelings ( NETFLIX FILM): Two best friends try to make it through high school while dealing with embarrassing new urges — and their very inconvenient feelings for each other.

Two best friends try to make it through high school while dealing with embarrassing new urges — and their very inconvenient feelings for each other. Mother’s Day (NETFLIX FILM): When the son she’s never known gets kidnapped, former special agent Nina dusts off her deadly skills to bring him home — no matter who gets in her way.

When the son she’s never known gets kidnapped, former special agent Nina dusts off her deadly skills to bring him home — no matter who gets in her way. Rhythm + Flow France: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes) ): A fresh batch of aspiring artists competes for a 100,000 euro prize and the claim to French rap fame in this competition is judged by Niska, Shay, and SCH.

(new episodes) A fresh batch of aspiring artists competes for a 100,000 euro prize and the claim to French rap fame in this competition is judged by Niska, Shay, and SCH. The Ultimatum: Queer Love (NETFLIX SERIES): Tie the knot or call it quits? Five long-term couples are put under pressure to get married or move on in this queer-centric spin-off of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On.

May 25

FUBAR (NETFLIX SERIES): When a father and daughter learn that they’ve each secretly been working as CIA Operatives for years, they realize their entire relationship has been a lie and they truly don’t know one another at all. Forced to team up as partners, the series tackles universal family dynamics set against a global backdrop of spies, action and humor.

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada May 19-25th list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

What titles from the Netflix and Netflix Canada May 19-25th list will you be catching over the next week? Are you going to be catching The Mother or something else? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.