How to level up your gaming venture

As a gaming entrepreneur, you’re constantly in search of the power-ups that’ll help your business sprint past challenges and race toward victory. Optimizing your operations can be your game-changing move, saving you both time and in-game currency.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Here are four trending strategies to help you work smarter in your gaming business.

Whatever quest you’re on to improve efficiency, there’s likely a tech tool ready to be your in-game companion. In response to the rise of remote teams in the gaming industry, one of the business trends gaining momentum is the use of collaborative technology.

The gaming industry is no stranger to these tools, but if you’re not utilizing them yet, consider the following:

Video Conferencing software: for real-time brainstorming and debugging sessions.

Customer Relationship Management (CRM) tools: to keep track of your players’ needs and feedback.

Project Management Software: to keep your development roadmap on track.

Productivity apps: to keep your quests and side-quests organized.

Are your hours disappearing into a black hole of financial management? An investment in accounting software can be your magic spell. It’ll handle invoicing, tax preparation, bank reconciliation, payroll, and financial reporting, giving you more time to focus on game development.

For larger teams, scheduling software can be a lifesaver. It manages team members’ availability and ensures all roles in your raid party are filled, keeping your development timeline intact.

2. Embrace the Green Initiative

Going green is more than just a trend; it’s an epic quest with positive impacts on your reputation and the environment. Implementing energy-saving tactics can also help save gold. This could include:

Powering down all computers and equipment after a gaming or development session.

Opting for double-sided printing.

Adjusting your thermostat to reduce energy usage.

Swapping out old bulbs for energy-efficient LED models.

Adding plants to your workspace can be a fun easter egg. Not only do they improve air quality, but they also boost creativity, reduce stress, and contribute to a positive work environment. They could even act as natural sound buffers in noisy workspaces.

3. Flex Your Work Environment

The traditional work schedule is being replaced by more flexible alternatives. Many gaming companies now see the benefits of offering hybrid work arrangements where team members alternate between working from home and the office.

Staggered shifts or split schedules can also be considered. You could designate core hours when everyone needs to be working simultaneously. This setup allows flexibility while ensuring a set time when all team members are available for guild meetings or group raids.

Flexible scheduling can improve work-life balance, potentially increasing morale and making your company more attractive to top-tier talent. As this practice becomes more common, it may transform from a trend into an industry standard. By adopting flexible scheduling now, your gaming company can stay ahead of the curve.

4. Encourage Open Communication

Gone are the days of top-down decision-making. Today’s gaming entrepreneurs understand the value of their team members’ input. By being transparent about your decisions and their impact on your gaming venture, you’re likely to garner more support from your team.

Make it a point to include your team members in communications and decision-making processes. You might be surprised by the innovative ideas and insights they bring to the table.

Efficiency is a quest all gaming entrepreneurs embark on. Leveraging these trending strategies can help you and your team level up, fostering a more efficient, productive, and successful gaming venture.

