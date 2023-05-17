Audio-Technica announces its AT2040USB Hypercardioid Dynamic USB Microphone

With an onslaught of live streamers and creators, Audio-Technica knows that good sound is just as important as interesting content and high-quality video. I would argue that outstanding audio is far more critical than video, but I digress. This microphone, the AT2040USB Hypercardioid Dynamic USB Microphone, combines the broadcast-quality performance of the AT2040 dynamic microphone with plug-and-play functionality, making it easy for podcasters, streamers, and other content creators to achieve professional results.

Here are the key features of this new USB mic from Audio-Technica:

  • Dynamic design for excellent voice capture and crystal-clear sound
  • A highly directional, hypercardioid pickup pattern to isolate the user’s voice and cancel out common ambient noise, such as the hum of a computer fan
  • A robust metal body includes an integrated shock mount to attenuate unwanted noise and vibration
  • An internal pop filter to protect against harsh spoken sounds
  • A headphone jack for real-time audio monitoring and a soft-touch mute button for quick, reliable muting at the microphone
  • Added USB functionality for ease-of-use
  • $149.00 price point
FIND OUT MORE ABOUT THIS MIC AND MORE ON AUDIO-TECHNICA’S WEBSITE

