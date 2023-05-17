Audio-Technica announces its AT2040USB Hypercardioid Dynamic USB Microphone

With an onslaught of live streamers and creators, Audio-Technica knows that good sound is just as important as interesting content and high-quality video. I would argue that outstanding audio is far more critical than video, but I digress. This microphone, the AT2040USB Hypercardioid Dynamic USB Microphone, combines the broadcast-quality performance of the AT2040 dynamic microphone with plug-and-play functionality, making it easy for podcasters, streamers, and other content creators to achieve professional results.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

The Audio-Technica AT2040USB Hypercardioid Dynamic USB Microphone combines the broadcast-quality performance of the AT2040 dynamic microphone with plug-and-play functionality, making it easy for podcasters, streamers, and other content creators to achieve professional results.

Here are the key features of this new USB mic from Audio-Technica:

Dynamic design for excellent voice capture and crystal-clear sound

A highly directional, hypercardioid pickup pattern to isolate the user’s voice and cancel out common ambient noise, such as the hum of a computer fan

A robust metal body includes an integrated shock mount to attenuate unwanted noise and vibration

An internal pop filter to protect against harsh spoken sounds

A headphone jack for real-time audio monitoring and a soft-touch mute button for quick, reliable muting at the microphone

Added USB functionality for ease-of-use

$149.00 price point

What do you think of this new hypercardioid dynamic USB mic from Audio-Technica? Do you plan on picking it up for your podcast or vlog? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network. And subscribe to our RUMBLE channel for more trailers and tech videos.