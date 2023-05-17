Dell’s 2023 Inspiron laptops are now available

Dell’s Inspiron line of laptops has been one of its top-selling laptop lines for a long time. This line of laptops is closely related to Dell’s XPS line, but does offer a bit more affordability. The new line comes with the latest 13th Gen Intel® Core processors or AMD Ryzen 7000 Series processors. Now with enhanced performance and connectivity, plus elevated audio experience, the new portfolio is designed to meet the daily needs of those who use them.

The 2023 Dell Inspiron line includes the following models.

2023 Dell Inspiron Lineup

16 Plus

This lightweight 16’’ laptop is available with the latest 13th Gen Intel® Core™ H-series or AMD Ryzen™ 7000 Series processors and the option to upgrade to NVIDIA RTX graphics and powerful DDR5 or LPDDR5. Enjoy unmuffled audio with quad speakers while twin technology from Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos® provide ultra-vivid audiovisual experience. Key features include up to 120Hz refresh rate display, Dell ComfortView Plus hardware, FHD resolution camera, built-in dual microphones, and AI reducing background noise. Intel® Evo™ is available in selected configurations, bringing the perfect combination of performance, responsiveness, battery life, and stunning visuals.

16 2-in-1

Perform tasks quickly and smoothly, enjoying the best performance and visuals with the latest 13th Gen Intel® Core™ processors or AMD Ryzen™ 7000 Series processors. Now featuring Dolby Atmos® spatial audio, so you can feel and hear more, enjoy enriched audio features with two up-facing speakers, plus additional forward facing fabric covered speakers on the Inspiron 16 2-in-1 for a premium look and feel. Intel® Evo™ is available on selected configurations. Inspiron 14 2-in-1 is available in Platinum Silver or Lavender Blue, and Inspiron 16 2-in-1 is available in Platinum Silver or Dark River Blue.

14 Plus

14 2-in-1

