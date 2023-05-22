First introduced at Mobile World Congress 2013, Samsung’s Knox Security platform turns ten years old this year. Knox Security has served as a security guard for more than 14 million connected devices, helping to keep users’ devices more secure.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

We all know cybersecurity should be a top priority for everyone. Cybercrime is growing and expanding like never before. So while Knox Security hits the ten-year-old mark, Samsung is already preparing the next iteration of Knox called Knox Matrix.

Knox Matrix offers a future where Samsung devices are connected within an ecosystem that can protect each other and their users in a trusted network through a private blockchain of multi-level monitoring.

The way Samsung’s new Knox Matrix works looks simply like this:

As each device checks on the other, if one element is compromised, Knox Matrix will isolate it from the ecosystem to protect the others.

And soon alert users of potential threats within their ecosystem and suggest possible solutions.

Knox Matrix is Samsung’s vision for a future wherein devices connected in an ecosystem can protect each other – as well as their users. It is a comprehensive approach to security, which will become increasingly essential as more devices and aspects of our lives become connected. The presence of over 14 billion connected devices on the market demonstrates the vastness of this landscape, which shows no signs of shrinking.

Samsung has a whole lot more information on its website about the new Knox Matrix, and you can read all about it here.

