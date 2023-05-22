Samsung’s Knox Security platform turns ten years old

|
, ,

First introduced at Mobile World Congress 2013, Samsung’s Knox Security platform turns ten years old this year. Knox Security has served as a security guard for more than 14 million connected devices, helping to keep users’ devices more secure.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

We all know cybersecurity should be a top priority for everyone. Cybercrime is growing and expanding like never before. So while Knox Security hits the ten-year-old mark, Samsung is already preparing the next iteration of Knox called Knox Matrix.

Knox Matrix offers a future where Samsung devices are connected within an ecosystem that can protect each other and their users in a trusted network through a private blockchain of multi-level monitoring.

Samsung's Knox Security platform turns ten years old

The way Samsung’s new Knox Matrix works looks simply like this:

  • As each device checks on the other, if one element is compromised, Knox Matrix will isolate it from the ecosystem to protect the others.  
  • And soon alert users of potential threats within their ecosystem and suggest possible solutions. 

Knox Matrix is Samsung’s vision for a future wherein devices connected in an ecosystem can protect each other – as well as their users. It is a comprehensive approach to security, which will become increasingly essential as more devices and aspects of our lives become connected. The presence of over 14 billion connected devices on the market demonstrates the vastness of this landscape, which shows no signs of shrinking.

Samsung has a whole lot more information on its website about the new Knox Matrix, and you can read all about it here.

What do you think of Samsung Knox Security turning ten? What do you think of Knox Matrix? Do you like Samsung’s security software? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network. And subscribe to our RUMBLE channel for more trailers and tech videos.

*We use revenue-generating affiliate links and may earn commissions for purchases made using them. Mentioned pricing is in USD unless otherwise indicated and is accurate at the time of publishing. We often cover brand press releases and those do not constitute an endorsement of any product or service by Techaeris. Only our reviews are an endorsement or lack thereof. Read more on our disclaimer page.
Previous

The OBSBOT Tiny 2 brings a few new tricks and upgrades

Latest Articles

Share via
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Mix
Pinterest
Tumblr
Skype
Buffer
Pocket
VKontakte
Parler
Xing
Reddit
Line
Flipboard
MySpace
Delicious
Amazon
Digg
Evernote
Blogger
LiveJournal
Baidu
MeWe
NewsVine
Yummly
Yahoo
WhatsApp
Viber
SMS
Telegram
Facebook Messenger
Like
Email
Print
Copy Link
Powered by Social Snap
Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap