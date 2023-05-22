Save big on Luna and Fire TV Stick with Amazon Gaming Week

If you’ve been looking to try out the Amazon Luna game streaming service or waiting to pick up a Fire TV Stick, now’s the time with Amazon Gaming Week, now on through Sunday, May 28.

As per Amazon, the sale includes deals on game controllers, and a range of Fire TV and other devices designed to enhance your cloud gaming experience, whether you’re, gaming on the go or at home in your living room. The Luna Controller is a high-performance wireless controller designed to provide an ideal playing experience on Luna and a fast connection between Luna gamers and their games and features cloud-direct technology and a multiple-antenna design that prioritizes uninterrupted Wi-Fi for lower latency gaming.

The full list of Luna/Fire TV deals this week includes:

In addition, you can pick up some pretty good savings on everything from gaming desktops and laptops to games and peripherals for your favourite gaming device through the Amazon Gaming Week hub.

