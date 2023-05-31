The new Epiphone Dave Mustaine Flying V Custom and Prophecy look epic

Dave Mustaine, frontman for Megadeth, is often overlooked when the conversation turns to great guitar players. His relationship with another famous metal band sometimes puts his talent in the shadows, and that’s too bad. I would argue that his negative experience with one band was predestined so that he could form Megadeth, but I digress.

Dave Mustaine and his searing vocals were some of the best sounds from my speakers back in the late ’80s and early ’90s. So it’s refreshing to see Epiphone team up with Dave on two fantastic guitars, the Epiphone Flying V Custom and a limited-edition Epiphone Flying V Prophecy.

“I have to admit, I knew nothing about the Epiphone Flying V when I was offered my ambassador role with Gibson guitars. I’m happy to say I know a lot more now about Epiphone, the manufacturing, the playability, and the incredible sound that they offer. I am 100% certain the Epiphone signature Dave Mustaine Flying V is a badass guitar! We made the guitar to my exact hand specifications, identical to my Gibson Flying V. My favorite is the red antique model, but we’re just getting started. It’s mind-boggling to think, ‘if I didn’t look at the headstock, I couldn’t tell this guitar apart from my Gibsons’.” Dave Mustaine of Megadeth

Dave demands excellence from any instrument, and the new Epiphone Dave Mustaine Flying V Custom delivers a powerful, heavy sound and exceptional playing performance with every note. The 24.75” scale mahogany neck has a gloriously agile ebony fretboard with 24 medium jumbo frets, an Explorer-style headstock with Grover Mini Rotomatic tuners, and a Graph Tech nut.

Flying V Custom

The mahogany Flying V-style body is equipped with a LockTone Tune-O-Matic bridge, string-thru Flying V tailpiece, and Dave’s signature Seymour Duncan Thrash Factor pickups that deliver all the high-output mayhem you’d expect from a Mustaine signature axe. The pure metal looks are rounded out with a Black Metallic finish offset with a white binding on the body, neck, and headstock, along with black nickel hardware. A hardshell case is also included.

The Dave Mustaine Flying V Prophecy is for players looking to set new standards in speed, sound, and technique. Front and center, a pair of Fishman Fluence pickups that are custom-voiced for the Epiphone Prophecy Collection deliver three distinct tones- a warm “Patent Applied For” vintage humbucker; a hot modern humbucker; and a shimmering, optimized single-coil sound, all accessed by push/pull Volume and Tone pots.

Flying V Prophecy

A limited-edition model, the Dave Mustaine Flying V Prophecy also includes Grover locking Rotomatic tuners, Epiphone’s LockTone Tune-O-Matic bridge and Stop Bar tailpiece for added sustain, and a Graph Tech nut that boots harmonic content and increases tuning stability. The mahogany neck boasts an ebony fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and Dave’s custom “D” profile and is built for the kind of speed and precision that he’s renowned for, with an AAA flame maple veneer top and sinister Aged Dark Red Burst finish, complemented by crushed black nickel hardware for the ultimate metal look. A hardshell case is also included.

