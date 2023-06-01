Dental insurance company MCNA hit with ransomware attack

It’s been a minute since we reported on a ransomware attack, not that there haven’t been any; it’s just that this is significant. Dental insurance company MCNA (Managed Care of North America) has been hit with ransomware that compromised the data of nearly 9 million of its customers.

On March 6, 2023, MCNA became aware of suspicious activity in its computer systems that happened without the company’s permission. MCNA took steps to stop the suspicious activity and began an investigation. The company hired a “special team” and discovered that hackers could see and steal copies of information in its computer systems between February 26, 2023, and March 7, 2023.

The company says the information involved in the breach could be any of the following:

Information used to contact you, like first and last name, address, date of birth, phone number, email, Social Security number

Driver’s license number/other government-issued ID number

Health insurance (plan information, insurance company, member number, Medicaid-Medicare ID numbers)

Care for teeth or braces (visits, dentist name, doctor name, past care, x-rays/photos, medicines, and treatment)

Bills and insurance claims

Some of this information was for a parent, guardian, or guarantor. A guarantor is the person who paid the bill. The information which was seen and taken was not the same for everyone.

When we learned about the activity, we immediately began an investigation. Law enforcement was contacted. We are also making our computer systems even stronger than before because we do not want this to happen again. We would like to offer you an identity theft protection service. We will pay for the cost of this service for 1 year so that it is free for you. Please click here to sign up for this service. Managed Care of North America

The company says customers can sign up for the identity theft protection service they are offering and double-check all bills. Questions and concerns should be addressed to them at 1-888-220-5006.

