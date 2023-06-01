Shopping for an electric vehicle? Here are Ten EVs available now in the United States

The electrical vehicle (EV) has been enjoying popularity for the past few years. While there are arguments that the electric vehicle is not ready for prime time, there are other arguments to the contrary. This article isn’t here to take a side, but it is here to provide you with ten EVs available now in the United States.

The electric vehicle market growth vector can’t be denied; they are gaining sales and are driven by technological advancements, environmental concerns, and shifting consumer preferences. Major automakers have responded by introducing an array of electric cars. In this article, we present a list of electric cars available in the United States, along with their pricing details. Prices may vary, and the pricing mentioned is an estimate; check with your electric vehicle dealership for accurate pricing.

This list is in no particular order.

Ten Electric Vehicles to Consider

Tesla Model S

Starting at around $79,990, the Tesla Model S is a luxury electric sedan known for its impressive range, high-performance capabilities, and advanced Autopilot features. It offers various trims, including the Long Range and Plaid editions, with different pricing based on features and specifications.

Tesla Model 3

The Tesla Model 3, a popular compact electric sedan, starts at $39,990. It combines affordability, long-range capabilities, and a minimalist interior design. The Model 3 is available in Standard Range Plus and Long Range versions, with the latter offering extended range and additional features.

Tesla Model X

Priced from $89,990, the Tesla Model X is a luxury electric SUV that emphasizes spaciousness and advanced features. Its signature falcon-wing doors and optional seven-seat configuration make it stand out in the market. The Model X comes in two variants: Long Range and Plaid.

Tesla Model Y

Starting at $52,990, the Tesla Model Y is a compact electric SUV that shares the same platform as the Model 3. It offers versatility, ample cargo space, and optional third-row seating. The Model Y is available in Long Range and Performance versions.

Chevy Bolt EV

With a starting price of $31,995, the Chevrolet Bolt EV is a compact electric hatchback that offers an affordable entry point into the world of electric vehicles. It features a decent range and comes with various standard features, making it a practical choice for urban commuting.

Nissan Leaf

The Nissan Leaf, one of the pioneers in the electric car market, starts at $31,620. It is a compact hatchback known for its reliability and comfortable driving experience. The Leaf comes in two versions: the standard Leaf and the Leaf Plus, which offers an extended range.

Audi e-tron

Priced from $65,900, the Audi e-tron is a premium electric SUV that combines luxury and electrification. It features a stylish design, advanced technology, and a comfortable interior. The e-tron offers two variants: the standard e-tron and the e-tron Sportback.

Ford Mustang Mach-E

The Ford Mustang Mach-E, starting at $42,895, is an all-electric SUV that blends the iconic Mustang name with the benefits of electric propulsion. It offers impressive performance, an engaging driving experience, and a spacious interior. The Mach-E is available in various trims and configurations.

Hyundai Kona Electric

Priced from $37,390, the Hyundai Kona Electric is a compact SUV that delivers practicality and a long electric range. It offers a stylish design, ample cargo space, and a comprehensive suite of safety features, making it a compelling choice in its segment.

Volkswagen ID 4

Starting at $39,995, the Volkswagen ID.4 is an all-electric SUV that emphasizes versatility and a comfortable driving experience. It features a spacious interior, advanced technology, and a respectable range, making it a strong contender in the electric SUV market.

BONUS Electric Vehicle

Kia EV6

Starting at $55,600, the Kia EV6 is new to us. With an all-electric drivetrain, the EV6 offers a powerful driving experience. All models feature the quick response of an electric motor, with select trims like GT-Line AWD capable of delivering 446 lb-ft of torque for a 0-60 mph time of 4.6 seconds-beating; the 335-hp 2021 Porsche Cayenne Coupe in independent ¼ mile tests certified by AMCI Testing.

Conclusion

The electric vehicle market in the United States has expanded rapidly, providing consumers with a diverse range of options to choose from. From luxury sedans to compact SUVs and affordable hatchbacks, electric cars are.

