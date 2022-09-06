What’s with zero emissions and green energy?

We often write about the subject of electric cars here at Techaeris. My attraction to electric vehicles is their performance potential rather than their environmental impact, but I know a large segment of the audience is concerned with the latter. As I was winding down Labor Day weekend yesterday, I fell upon a documentary called, Planet of the Humans. This documentary spoke on green energy, zero emissions, and the filmmakers’ (climate activists themselves) opinion that climate activists are being taken for a ride.

As all rabbit holes go, I stumbled into the YouTube channel Sorelle Amore Finance‘s video “Electric car companies are lying to you.” Both of these presentations presented some interesting information that shows that green energy has turned into a cash cow for the wealthy, and zero emissions might be a pipe dream. And that green energy is hard to produce cleanly. Below are both videos if you’d like to watch them for yourself, and I highly suggest you do.

Electric car companies are lying to you (the “Zero Emission” scam)

Planet of the Humans

In Planet of the Humans, we follow environmentalist Jeff Gibbs on a mission to find out if green energy is positively impacting the planet. Gibbs concludes that, while the initial intent of the green energy movement was in a good place, the results have been disastrous. His feeling is that leaders of the green energy movement have been taken over by a profit motive pushing them to adopt applications that either has a more harmful impact on the environment or no positive impact at all.

This one-hour and forty-minute documentary covers everything from electric cars, zero emissions, solar energy, wind, and more. I was astonished at the data Gibbs presented in this film. I had little to no knowledge of the number of fossil fuels it takes to produce green energy. It is well worth a watch.

Sorelle Amore’s YouTube video focuses primarily on electric cars and zero emissions, both a big part of green energy. In her video, she explains the impact electric cars have and do not have on the environment and society. She explains why electric cars are not zero-emissions vehicles; she explains greenwashing, advertising, precious metal mining, and more. Her YouTube video description says the following:

Electric cars companies are lying to you: their products aren’t even close to being zero emissions. But hey, aren’t these new “environmentally friendly” vehicles supposed to help us save the planet? Well, I’m not so sure. Of course, in many ways electric cars are better than gasoline-powered ones. In most nations, an electric car puts out less carbon than a gas car per mile or kilometre. But most of the time, the carbon and cost to our planet of manufacturing electric cars and the waste they produce aren’t factored in. And neither is the cost of human lives, especially in cobalt mining. Of course, a lot of these facts are glossed over, or buried via PR and shady marketing tactics, just so that Telsla, and other electric car manufacturers can peddle the “zero emission” lie, in order to make a lot of money. Sorelle Amore Finance

I’m sure this subject will hit a sore spot with many, probably on both sides of the issue. These things tend to be very political, which I try hard to avoid. So I’m not making a political statement with this article; instead, I am bringing some new information (at least to me) to light for some of you who may not have seen it. These videos have me looking at both sides of the issue again; frankly, the information can be challenging to parse, and while these videos were helpful, they’ve opened up many more questions.

I'd be interested in your thoughts on Sorelle Amore and Jeff Gibbs's reporting and perspective on green energy and zero emissions.

