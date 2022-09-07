Victrola announces Re-Spin suitcase record player

Victrola has been making record players for a long time, and they are still at it. The company today announced its Re-Spin suitcase record player, which comes in four colors and is priced at US$99.99.

From manufacturing to design and acoustics, the classic “suitcase” record player design was re-imagined and developed with “eco-conscious vinyl fans” in mind. Composed of more than 25% recycled materials through a highly efficient manufacturing process, the innovative Re-Spin combines sustainability and build quality in one compact record player.

The Re-Spin is packaged in 100% recyclable packaging as the company is looking to reduce its carbon footprint. It includes a built-in custom-tuned Bluetooth speaker and powerful bass radiator that makes it easy to spin one’s favorite tunes and experience “superbly updated sound quality that goes beyond what is found in a traditional suitcase record player.”

The included stylus also offers increased vinyl sound reproduction, helping produce the best-sounding turntable with three times more bass and increased bass response when compared to other record players in its class. Thanks to Victrola’s patent-pending anti-vibration speaker enclosure, listeners can turn up the volume to their favorite song without worrying about vibrations causing skips and scratches.

For multiple ways to listen with Re-Spin, listeners may stream music from any Bluetooth-enabled device–or by Vinyl Stream– a technology that allows records to be streamed from Re-Spin to any external Bluetooth speaker. For any wired connections, Victrola has included a 3.5 MM headphone jack to the RCA adaptor, a 45 RPM adapter, and an internal pre-amp for home stereo listening. As a bonus feature, users can remove the dust cover from the record player to display up to five albums during their listening sessions.

Re-Spin is available now on the company’s website and on Amazon. It is priced at US$99.99 and comes in Basil Green, Poinsettia Red, Light Blue, and Graphite Gray.

Last Updated on September 7, 2022.