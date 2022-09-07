Get a fantastic deal at Best Buy on Samsung’s Galaxy Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4

I heard a new fruit phone is being announced today, and if you’re not a fan of that fruity piece of tech, then you should check out the deals that Best Buy has on Samsung’s new Galaxy Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4. While we are sure that a fair number of people will tune in to the fruit presentation, we also know that a great deal on Samsung gear is equally fantastic.

Purchasing your Samsung devices from Best Buy comes with a few additional perks, including Totaltech protection, the Best Buy return policy, and in-store pickup. Totaltech will give you 24 months of product protection on most Best Buy purchases with an active Totaltech membership. Purchasing protection for your tech gear isn’t a bad idea, especially if you’re not someone who can troubleshoot or repair your equipment.

Best Buy offers simple returns and exchanges should your order not meet your expectations. If you’re near a physical store, you can walk in with proof of purchase and the item for your refund or exchange. You can also opt to return with a free prepaid UPS shipping label if that’s more convenient.

The Best Buy Deal

Samsung Galaxy Z devices.

Finally, the deal! Save up to $1,200 on the new Samsung Galaxy Z Series with in-store trade-in and qualified activation. Plus, Best Buy Totaltech members receive a $100 Best Buy Gift Card with purchase. Trade-in offers will vary by the device you are trading in. I will tell you that trading in a flagship Samsung device should get you a better offer. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE DEAL!

Having reviewed and used the Z Flip3 and Z Fold3, I can attest to their usefulness. The additional screen real estate on the Fold is fantastic, while the Flip compactness is handy. Samsung’s S-Pen is also useable on these devices, which adds to the already versatile nature of both devices. The cameras on the previous generation were good, but this generation brings even better sensors and results. Samsung is betting that the future of mobile devices is foldable, and we tend to agree with that bet. It won’t be long until we see others follow Samsung’s move.

Below is a refresher on the Samsung Galaxy Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4 features. It cannot be denied that Samsung stands toe-to-toe with its fruit rival, and its hardware is better in many ways. Just check out the flagship specifications on both of these devices!

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4

Available at Best Buy

Display: Main Screen: 7.6-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex Display (2176 x 1812, 21.6:18) 120Hz adaptive refresh rate (1~120Hz) Measured diagonally, Galaxy Z Fold4’s Main Screen size is 7.6″ in the full rectangle and 7.4″ with accounting for the rounded corners; the actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners. Cover Screen: 6.2-inch HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display (2316 x 904, 23.1:9) 120Hz adaptive refresh rate (48~120Hz) Measured diagonally, Galaxy Z Fold4’s Cover Screen size is 6.2″ in a full rectangle and 6.1″, accounting for the rounded corners. The actual viewable area is smaller due to the rounded corners and camera hole.

Dimension & Weight: Folded 67.1 x 155.1 x 15.8mm(Hinge) ~ 14.2mm(Sagging) Unfolded 130.1 x 155.1 x 6.3mm Weight 263g

Camera: Cover Camera: 10MP Selfie Camera: F2.2, Pixel size: 1.22μm, FOV: 85˚ Under display camera: 4MP Under Display Camera F1.8, Pixel size: 2.0μm, FOV: 80˚ Rear Triple Camera: 12MP Ultra Wide Camera F2.2, Pixel size: 1.12μm, FOV: 123˚ 50MP Wide-angle Camera Dual Pixel AF, OIS, F1.8, Pixel size: 1.0μm, FOV: 85˚ 10MP Telephoto Camera PDAF, F2.4, OIS, Pixel size: 1.0μm, FOV: 36˚

AP: Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Up to 3.2 GHz

Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Up to 3.2 GHz Memory: 12GB RAM with 1TB internal storage 12GB RAM with 512GB internal storage 12GB RAM with 256GB internal storage

Battery: 4,400mAh (typical) dual battery Fast wireless charging 2.0



Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4

Available at Best Buy

Display: Main Screen: 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex Display (2640 x 1080, 22:9) 120Hz adaptive refresh rate (1~120Hz) Measured diagonally, Galaxy Z Flip4’s Main Screen size is 6.7″ in the full rectangle and 6.6″ with accounting for the rounded corners; the actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners and camera hole. Cover Screen: 1.9-inch Super AMOLED Display 260 x 512 Measured diagonally, Galaxy Z Flip4’s Cover Screen size is 1.9″ in the full

Dimension & Weight: Folded: 71.9 x 84.9 x 17.1mm (Hinge) – 15.9mm (Sagging) Unfolded: 71.9 x 165.2 x 6.9mm Weight 187g

Camera: Front Camera: 10MP Selfie Camera F2.4, Pixel size: 1.22μm, FOV: 80˚ Rear Dual Camera: 12MP Ultra Wide Camera F2.2, Pixel size: 1.12μm, FOV: 123˚ 12MP Wide-angle Camera Dual Pixel AF, OIS, F1.8, Pixel size: 1.8μm, FOV: 83˚

AP: Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Up to 3.2 GHz

Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Up to 3.2 GHz Memory: 8GB RAM with 512GB internal storage 8GB RAM with 256GB internal storage 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage

Battery: 3,700 mAh (typical) dual battery

What do you think of these Best Buy deals? What do you think of the Samsung Z series? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network. Be sure to subscribe to our RUMBLE channel as well!

Last Updated on September 7, 2022.