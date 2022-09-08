Apple’s 2022 iPhones landed yesterday; here’s what’s new

By now, most people have consumed enough news about the new iPhones to be able to write this article better than I could. September’s Apple Event is like a prologue, as the new iPhones usher us from summer into autumn. It’s a yearly event, and the buzz and hype never seem to die; it’s equally exciting and irritating to watch the clamor and excitement over a singular product.

Most big tech sites have already covered the new iPhones ad nausea, starting with their customary “THE APPLE STORE IS DOWN!” articles in which they inform us to prepare for the big day of iPhones as Apple has brought its site down to update it with the new devices. We’ve been there in the past, hurriedly trying to cover all of the iPhones and news Apple announces and hoping to gain some traffic and eyes to our content. But this year was different. The big Apple Event landed on my daughter’s birthday, and instead of stuffing my eye and ear holes with iPhones, I spent most of the day with family.

So our coverage of the new iPhones is a little behind the rest of the pack, and I am okay with that. This works better for us as we can now consolidate the new information for better consumption. Apple was also kind enough to make an excellent guided tour video of the new iPhones, so if you’re more comfortable watching, check it out below. Otherwise, we’ve provided a bullet list of the highlights you can expect from these iPhones.

Apple’s Guided Tour 2022 iPhones Video

iPhone 14

2022 iPhones

A new larger 6.7″ size joins the current 6.1″ design.

A new 12 MP primary and true-depth camera system bring improved photos and video. Photonic Engine software brings out the best in your photo results. A new Main camera with a larger ƒ/1.5 aperture and 1.9 µm pixels, enabling photo and video improvements in all lighting scenarios for better detail and motion freezing, less noise, faster exposure times, and sensor-shift optical image stabilization. A new front TrueDepth camera with an ƒ/1.9 aperture that enables better low-light performance for photos and video. Using autofocus for the first time, it can focus even faster in low light and capture group shots from farther away. A new Action mode for smooth-looking video that adjusts to significant shakes, motion, and vibrations, even when video is being captured in the middle of the action. The Ultra Wide camera , offering a unique perspective for wider shots and improvements to low-light photos with Photonic Engine. An improved True Tone flash that is 10 percent brighter and has better uniformity for more consistent lighting. Cinematic mode , now available in 4K at 30 fps and 4K at 24 fps. End-to-end Dolby Vision HDR , available only on iPhone.

Crash Detection allows your new iPhone to call emergency services and contacts if you get in a car accident.

Using satellites, iPhone 14 can now contact emergency services even without a cell or Wi-Fi connection.

Both iPhones will run on the A15 Bionic chip with 5-Core GPU offering outstanding performance. Enables even smoother graphics for video apps and high-performance gaming. Powers incredible camera features like Photonic Engine and Cinematic mode

The iPhone 14 design remains the same as the 13, with an aluminum build and a notch.

Internals have been updated and offer better thermal performance.

Both displays are OLED Super Retina XDR with up to 1,200 nits of peak brightness.

Both displays feature a Ceramic Shield front cover — exclusive to iPhone.

These iPhones will be available in midnight, blue, starlight, purple, and (PRODUCT)RED finishes.

iOS 16 New, more customizable lock screen. More information is available on the lock screen. Several performance and animation updates



iPhone 14 Pro

2022 Pro iPhones

Apple joins Android in the 21st century with a new (to Apple) Always-On display mode.

The first 48MP quad-pixel camera in an iPhone. A new 12MP Ultra Wide camera with 1.4 µm pixels, which delivers sharper images with more detail, improving already powerful macro photography capabilities. An improved Telephoto camera that offers 3x optical zoom. A new front TrueDepth camera with an ƒ/1.9 aperture that enables better low-light performance for photos and video. Using autofocus for the first time, it can focus even faster in low light and capture group shots from farther away. A new Adaptive True Tone flash that has been completely redesigned with an array of nine LEDs that change pattern based on the chosen focal length. Powerful computational photography benefits like Night mode, Smart HDR 4, Portrait mode with Portrait Lighting, Night mode Portrait photos, Photographic Styles to personalize the look of every photo, and Apple ProRAW. A new Action mode for incredibly smooth-looking video that adjusts to significant shakes, motion, and vibrations, even when video is being captured in the middle of the action. Cinematic mode , now available in 4K at 30 fps and 4K at 24 fps. Pro-level workflows for video , including ProRes3 and end-to-end Dolby Vision HDR.

Crash Detection allows your new iPhone to call emergency services and contacts if you get in a car accident.

Using satellites, iPhone 14 can now contact emergency services even without a cell or Wi-Fi connection.

A new pill-shaped cut-out for the front-facing camera and sensors doubles as the “Dynamic Island.”

Both iPhones will run the Apple A16 Bionic chip, the company’s fastest mobile chip to date.

These iPhones will be available in deep purple, silver, gold, and space black.

iOS 16 New, more customizable lock screen. More information is available on the lock screen. New Always-On display mode. Dynamic Island Several performance and animation updates



All 2022 iPhones are available September 9th for pre-order; check Apple or your carrier for pricing and trade-in information.

