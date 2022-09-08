New on Netflix September 9-15: Cobra Kai returns

As usual, Netflix is adding a few new shows and movies between September 9-15th. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in September if you want to binge those first.

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such. Flag symbols within the parenthesis indicate the country in which the film or series was produced.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix September 9-15th list, which is headlined by Cobra Kai: Season 5 and Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, the Cyberpunk 2077 spin-off.

Coming soon in September

These titles are coming sometime in September, not necessarily over the next week, so be sure to keep an eye out for them!

Plan A Plan B (NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇳): When an earnest matchmaker moves into an office next to a cynical divorce attorney, their bitter conflict is complicated by a growing attraction.

Trauma: Seasons 1-5 🇨🇦

Who Likes My Follower? (NETFLIX SERIES 🇪🇸): Three successful influencers each help one of their followers narrow down a field of dating prospects, hoping to trade digital likes for real-life love.

And now for the Netflix September 9-15th list:

September 9

Cobra Kai: Season 5 (NETFLIX SERIES): As Terry leads Cobra Kai into a new regime, Daniel, Johnny and an old ally join forces in a battle that goes way beyond the mat.

End of the Road (NETFLIX FILM): Recently widowed mom Brenda fights to protect her family during a harrowing road trip when a murder and a missing bag of cash plunge them into danger.

Merlí. Sapere Aude: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES 🇪🇸): After receiving life-altering news, Pol struggles to find a new normal. Meanwhile, his classmates navigate their own personal and academic obstacles.

No Limit (NETFLIX FILM 🇫🇷): An extraordinarily talented diver finds deep, destructive love with her record-holding free-diving instructor in this visually arresting romantic drama.

Narco-Saints (NETFLIX SERIES 🇰🇷): An ordinary entrepreneur joins a secret government mission to capture a Korean drug lord operating in South America. Based on true events.

Plaza Cathedral 🇨🇦

September 11

Possessor 🇨🇦

September 12

Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 3 (NETFLIX FAMILY): Pint-sized scientist Ada Twist and her two best friends are asking big questions — and working together to discover the truth about everything!

September 13

Colette 🇺🇸

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (NETFLIX ANIME 🇯🇵 ): In a dystopia riddled with corruption and cybernetic implants, a talented but reckless street kid strives to become a mercenary outlaw — an edgerunner.

Jo Koy: Live from the Los Angeles Forum (NETFLIX COMEDY): Returning to Netflix for his fourth original special, Jo Koy takes the stage at the iconic Los Angeles Forum. True to form, Jo gushes about his relationship with his teenage son along with sharing the struggles of living with sleep apnea and more.

In the Dark: Season 4 🇺🇸

September 14

Broad Peak (NETFLIX FILM 🇵🇱 ): After climbing Broad Peak mountain, Maciej Berbeka learns his journey was incomplete. Twenty-five years later, he sets out to finish what he started.

The Catholic School (NETFLIX FILM): In 1975, three students at a prestigious all-male Catholic high school in Rome commit a horrifying crime that shocks their classmates and community.

In 1975, three students at a prestigious all-male Catholic high school in Rome commit a horrifying crime that shocks their classmates and community. El Rey, Vicente Fernández (NETFLIX SERIES 🇲🇽): This drama series traces ranchera music icon Vicente Fernandez’ rise from a working class upbringing to superstardom — and the heartbreak in between.

Heartbreak High (NETFLIX SERIES 🇦🇺): An incendiary mural exposes everyone's secret hook-ups at Hartley High. Its author, Amerie, has to grapple with the messy fallouts as a total outcast.

The Lørenskog Disappearance (NETFLIX SERIES 🇳🇴): When a billionaire's wife vanishes, Norwegian police must deal with the frenzied press and deceitful informants to find the truth. Based on real events.

When a billionaire’s wife vanishes, Norwegian police must deal with the frenzied press and deceitful informants to find the truth. Based on real events. Sins of Our Mother (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Lori Vallow was known to friends and family as a devoted mother of three, a loving wife, and a woman of God. But over the past three years, something went very wrong: Now Lori is in jail, waiting to stand trial for conspiracy to commit murder and first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of her fourth husband, her fifth husband’s wife, and her two youngest children. For the first time, Lori’s surviving son Colby steps forward to provide exclusive insight into his family’s backstory as well as their present-tense narrative as Lori faces justice. At the heart of this three-part series is a single burning question: how did a seemingly normal woman become the most notorious mother in America?

September 15

Coach Carter 🇨🇦

Dogs in Space: Season 2 (NETFLIX FAMILY): Fetch — a new planet for us all! With Earth in danger, desperate scientists send genetically enhanced dogs into space to find a new world to call home.

Intervention: Season 21 🇺🇸

Kick-Ass 2 🇨🇦

Terim (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇹🇷): Legendary manager Fatih Terim recounts his football journey, from his playing days to coaching and leading several teams to championship glory.

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada September 9-15th list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

