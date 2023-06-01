New on Netflix June 2-8: Catch the final episodes of Manifest

Here we are with another week and, as usual, Netflix is adding a few new shows and movies between June 2 and 8th. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in June if you want to binge those first.
NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such.
Arnold(NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): This three-part documentary series chronicles Arnold Schwarzenegger’s journey from the countryside of Austria to the highest echelons of the American dream. In a series of candid interviews Schwarzenegger, his friends, foes, co-stars and observers cover everything from his days pumping iron to his triumphs in Hollywood, his time governing the state of California and both the joys and turbulence of his family life in a tale that matches his larger-than-life persona.
Love Is Blind: Brazil: Season 3(NETFLIX SERIES): Can true love flourish inside the pods? Camila Queiroz and Klebber Toledo guide a new batch of Brazilian singles through their search to find the one.
June 8
Never Have I Ever: Season 4(NETFLIX SERIES): Senior year has finally arrived. Between college conundrums, identity crises and crushes that won’t fade, are Devi and the gang ready to face the future?
Tour de France: Unchained(NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Through tears and triumph, this series follows several cycling teams as they compete in the 2022 installment of the world’s most gruelling bike race.
