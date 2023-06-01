New on Netflix June 2-8: Catch the final episodes of Manifest

Here we are with another week and, as usual, Netflix is adding a few new shows and movies between June 2 and 8th. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in June if you want to binge those first.

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix June 2-8th list which is headlined by the second (and final) part of the last season of Manifest.

Netflix Games

While not TV series or movies, Netflix is back with some new Netflix Games in May and June. The following three games are now available for Android and iOS if you have a Netflix subscription.

Dungeon Boss: Respawned (coming May 31): Battle. Explore. Defend. Summon a crew of mighty heroes to guard your dungeons, steal treasure and fight foes. Ready to prove who’s boss?

Laya’s Horizon: Master the art of flying. Dive off mountains, weave across forests and glide over rivers to unlock new abilities as you explore a vast, peaceful world.

TRANSFORMERS Forged to Fight: Optimus Prime, Bumblebee and bots across the multiverse are in danger. Ready to build a team, shore up defenses and fight epic battles? Roll out!

World of Goo Remastered: They’re squirmy and curious! Drag and drop living Goo Balls to build everything from bridges to giant tongues in this physics-based puzzle game.

Coming Soon

These titles are coming at some point in June but not necessarily this week, so be sure to keep an eye out for them!

Black Mirror: Season 6 (NETFLIX SERIES): The Emmy-winning sci-fi drama series returns for a new season.

The Emmy-winning sci-fi drama series returns for a new season. Celebrity (NETFLIX SERIES): Fame. Money. Power. One young woman fights to become the next hottest celebrity in the glamorous yet scandalous world of influencers in Seoul.

Fame. Money. Power. One young woman fights to become the next hottest celebrity in the glamorous yet scandalous world of influencers in Seoul. Delete (NETFLIX SERIES): A man and woman entangled in an affair attempt to start a new life together after they stumble upon a device that can make other people disappear.

And now for the Netflix June 2 to 8th list:

June 2

Manifest: Season 4 Part 2 (NETFLIX SERIES): As the Death Date looms, the Flight 828 passengers and their loved ones race to fulfill their Callings and prevent the terrifying future that awaits.

As the Death Date looms, the Flight 828 passengers and their loved ones race to fulfill their Callings and prevent the terrifying future that awaits. Missed Connections (NETFLIX FILM): After an unforgettable encounter, a hopeless romantic turns to an app to seek out a man she just met — but is he really what she’s looking for?

After an unforgettable encounter, a hopeless romantic turns to an app to seek out a man she just met — but is he really what she’s looking for? Rich in Love 2 (NETFLIX FILM): When Paula leaves Rio de Janeiro to resume her work as a volunteer doctor in the Amazon, Teto hatches an impulsive plan to follow her — and chaos ensues.

When Paula leaves Rio de Janeiro to resume her work as a volunteer doctor in the Amazon, Teto hatches an impulsive plan to follow her — and chaos ensues. Scoop (NETFLIX SERIES): The shocking murder of a journalist thrusts a leading crime reporter into a nexus of police, media and the Mumbai underworld as she fights for justice.

The shocking murder of a journalist thrusts a leading crime reporter into a nexus of police, media and the Mumbai underworld as she fights for justice. Valeria: Season 3 (NETFLIX SERIES): New love triangles. New life stages. Birthdays welcoming a new decade. The same four friends to navigate through it all together.

June 3

The Campaign 🇨🇦

June 4

Boss Level 🇨🇦

June 5

Barracuda Queens (NETFLIX SERIES): When they fall deep into debt, a group of young women in an affluent Stockholm suburb turns to robbing their neighbors’ houses. Inspired by true events.

When they fall deep into debt, a group of young women in an affluent Stockholm suburb turns to robbing their neighbors’ houses. Inspired by true events. Ben 10: Seasons 1-4 🇺🇸

Living 🇺🇸

November 🇨🇦

June 6

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 4 (NETFLIX FAMILY): The evil Opaline is on a mission to steal the ponies’ Cutie Marks and become the most powerful Alicorn — unless the Mane 5 can stop her in time!

June 7

Arnold (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): This three-part documentary series chronicles Arnold Schwarzenegger’s journey from the countryside of Austria to the highest echelons of the American dream. In a series of candid interviews Schwarzenegger, his friends, foes, co-stars and observers cover everything from his days pumping iron to his triumphs in Hollywood, his time governing the state of California and both the joys and turbulence of his family life in a tale that matches his larger-than-life persona.

This three-part documentary series chronicles Arnold Schwarzenegger’s journey from the countryside of Austria to the highest echelons of the American dream. In a series of candid interviews Schwarzenegger, his friends, foes, co-stars and observers cover everything from his days pumping iron to his triumphs in Hollywood, his time governing the state of California and both the joys and turbulence of his family life in a tale that matches his larger-than-life persona. Love Is Blind: Brazil: Season 3 (NETFLIX SERIES): Can true love flourish inside the pods? Camila Queiroz and Klebber Toledo guide a new batch of Brazilian singles through their search to find the one.

June 8

Never Have I Ever: Season 4 (NETFLIX SERIES): Senior year has finally arrived. Between college conundrums, identity crises and crushes that won’t fade, are Devi and the gang ready to face the future?

Senior year has finally arrived. Between college conundrums, identity crises and crushes that won’t fade, are Devi and the gang ready to face the future? Tour de France: Unchained (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Through tears and triumph, this series follows several cycling teams as they compete in the 2022 installment of the world’s most gruelling bike race.

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada June 2 to 8th list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

