The SwitchBot Wireless Hygrometer Thermometer is perfect for indoor and outdoor use

While most of us rely on our smartphones to tell us the current temperature, there are better ways. The SwitchBot Wireless Hygrometer Thermometer accurately monitors temperature and humidity both indoors and outdoors and alerts users to changes via push notifications.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

Compact in size and with an IP65 waterproof rating, this wireless thermometer has a range of up to 120 meters (394 feet). The high-precision chip inside ensures precise monitoring of daily temperature, humidity, absolute humidity, dew point, and VPD (Vapor Pressure Deficit). The industrial Swiss Sensirion sensor provides accuracy up to ± 1.8% RH, ± 0.36 ° F, with faster and more accurate sampling intervals of four seconds to always monitor the temperature and humidity in your living environment.

Designed for versatility, it can be used in various settings, including baby rooms, offices, greenhouses, warehouses, wine cellars, and pet rooms, among others. With an optional SwitchBot Hub, the device can send real-time push notifications if preset values are exceeded, alerting users to changes in refrigerators, greenhouses, nurseries, pet houses, and more.

The SwitchBot Indoor/Outdoor Meter features a long battery life, with two removable batteries and a low power consumption design. Users can enjoy up to 2 years of battery life and receive low-battery notifications via the app, ensuring uninterrupted monitoring.

The SwitchBot Wireless Hygrometer Thermometer seamlessly integrates with the SwitchBot Hub, allowing users to control and monitor their devices through third-party smart assistants such as Google Home, Alexa, Siri, IFTTT, and SmartThings. With voice command compatibility, users can effortlessly check temperature and humidity with just their voice for seamless connectivity with existing smart home setups, enhancing the user experience.

With a retail price of $14.99, the SwitchBot Wireless Hygrometer Thermometer is on sale for an impulse-buy price of only $8.99 on Amazon.

What do you think about the SwitchBot Wireless Hygrometer Thermometer? Is it something you’re likely to pick up? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.