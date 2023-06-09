Save $500 and get a jump on stargazing with the Vespera Smart Telescope

Since the beginning of time, humanity has looked up into the night sky and wondered what was beyond the stars. If you’ve ever been interested in stargazing or are looking to upgrade your current telescope, the Vaonis Vespera Smart Telescope is now on sale through the end of June.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

The Vaonis Vespera is fully automated so that when users select an object in the night sky they want to view via the app, the telescope will automatically find it, making it ideal for anyone. It also has a built-in camera to take astrophotographs without needing an external camera. The app is simple to use and you can be stargazing in just five minutes out of the box, without having to know the night sky to discover galaxies, nebulae, star clusters, the Sun, the Moon, comets and more.

Vespera uses one of the latest Sony sensors developed for extreme low light. Its back-illuminated CMOS sensor offers a 1/2.8 format and a 2.9um pixel size. With a homemade developed electronic card, heat management stays optimal so that there are fewer artifacts in the pictures it takes. Vaonis’ engineers have designed a unique quadruplet lens of 50mm, formed by 2 groups of 2 lenses made with lanthanum glass. Vespera optics is one of the most accurate and powerful optical designs on the market with no distortion, no chromatic aberration and no astigmatism.

Sample photo taken with the Vaonis Vespera Smart Telescope.

Key features and specifications of this smart telescope include:

Auto-initialization: Vespera uses your mobile’s GPS, star pattern recognition and astrometry to calibrate itself. Set up your device and get it ready automatically in less than 5 minutes.

Vespera uses your mobile’s GPS, star pattern recognition and astrometry to calibrate itself. Set up your device and get it ready automatically in less than 5 minutes. Pointing & Tracking: Vespera integrates Go-to technology and automatically tracks your Stellar object, compensating for the Earth’s rotation.

Vespera integrates Go-to technology and automatically tracks your Stellar object, compensating for the Earth’s rotation. Autofocus: We are the only ones in the world to integrate an auto-focus feature on an astronomical object. No need to do it manually anymore.

We are the only ones in the world to integrate an auto-focus feature on an astronomical object. No need to do it manually anymore. Multi-user mode: Share beautiful moments under the night sky by connecting up to 5 devices!

Share beautiful moments under the night sky by connecting up to 5 devices! Accessory detection: Your accessories are automatically recognized by Vespera as well as by the mobile app.

Your accessories are automatically recognized by Vespera as well as by the mobile app. Sensor: Sony IMX462 1/2.8″ with 50mm (2″) aperture and a 200mm (8″) focal length

Sony IMX462 1/2.8″ with 50mm (2″) aperture and a 200mm (8″) focal length Lens: 15.75″ Apochromatic Quadruplet

15.75″ Apochromatic Quadruplet Field of View: 1.6° x 0.9° (up to 3.2° x 1.8°with CovalENS)

1.6° x 0.9° (up to 3.2° x 1.8°with CovalENS) Resolution: up to 8M pixels

up to 8M pixels Water Resistance: IP43

IP43 Control: Smartphone/Tablet

Smartphone/Tablet Included accessories: Short tripod, USB cable, adapter

Short tripod, USB cable, adapter Size: 15 x 8 x 3.5 in (40 x 20 x 9 cm)

15 x 8 x 3.5 in (40 x 20 x 9 cm) Weight: 11lbs (8kg)

With a regular retail price of $2499, the Vaonis Vespera is on sale for $1999 until the end of June from the Vaonis website and Amazon. It comes with a “30 days to try” and a 2-year warranty.

