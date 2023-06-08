New on Netflix June 9-15: Black Mirror returns with five new episodes

Here we are with another week and, as usual, Netflix is adding a few new shows and movies between June 9 and 15th. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in June if you want to binge those first.

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix June 9-15th list which is headlined by the sixth season of the popular Black Mirror anthology series.

Netflix Games

While not TV series or movies, Netflix is back with some new Netflix Games in May and June. The following three games are now available for Android and iOS if you have a Netflix subscription.

Dungeon Boss: Respawned (coming May 31): Battle. Explore. Defend. Summon a crew of mighty heroes to guard your dungeons, steal treasure and fight foes. Ready to prove who’s boss?

Laya’s Horizon: Master the art of flying. Dive off mountains, weave across forests and glide over rivers to unlock new abilities as you explore a vast, peaceful world.

TRANSFORMERS Forged to Fight: Optimus Prime, Bumblebee and bots across the multiverse are in danger. Ready to build a team, shore up defenses and fight epic battles? Roll out!

World of Goo Remastered: They’re squirmy and curious! Drag and drop living Goo Balls to build everything from bridges to giant tongues in this physics-based puzzle game.

Coming Soon

These titles are coming at some point in June but not necessarily this week, so be sure to keep an eye out for them!

Celebrity (NETFLIX SERIES): Fame. Money. Power. One young woman fights to become the next hottest celebrity in the glamorous yet scandalous world of influencers in Seoul.

And now for the Netflix June 9 to 15th list:

June 9

A Lot Like Love

Bloodhounds (NETFLIX SERIES): Three friends working for a benevolent moneylender band together to take down a ruthless loan shark who preys on the financially desperate.

From one-night stands to office romances, the creatures working at Human Resources have their hands — and claws — full with a new batch of humans. The Playing Card Killer (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): A playing card left at a murder scene connects a string of killings in this docuseries tracking a notorious serial killer who terrorized Spain in 2003.

A playing card left at a murder scene connects a string of killings in this docuseries tracking a notorious serial killer who terrorized Spain in 2003. Tex Mex Motors (NETFLIX SERIES): Junkers turn into jewels when they’re in the hands of these pros, who bring cars from Mexico to El Paso for radical restorations in this lively series.

Junkers turn into jewels when they’re in the hands of these pros, who bring cars from Mexico to El Paso for radical restorations in this lively series. This World Can’t Tear Me Down (NETFLIX SERIES): When an old friend returns to the neighborhood, Zerocalcare wants to help him find his place back in the world. But what’s the right thing to do?

When an old friend returns to the neighborhood, Zerocalcare wants to help him find his place back in the world. But what’s the right thing to do? The Wonder Weeks (NETFLIX FILM): Three modern couples juggle relationships and demanding careers while navigating the unpredictable terrain of parenthood.

Three modern couples juggle relationships and demanding careers while navigating the unpredictable terrain of parenthood. You Do You (NETFLIX FILM): Merve chose the bohemian life, but it didn’t choose her back. Faced with eviction, she starts a new job — and stumbles into a spicy setup with her boss.

June 10

Dune 🇨🇦

The Girl Next Door 🇨🇦

June 11

Baby Driver 🇨🇦

June 12

Dunkirk 🇺🇸

Tom and Jerry Tales: Seasons 1-2 🇺🇸

June 13

Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact (NETFLIX COMEDY): In Amy Schumer’s newest comedy special Emergency Contact, she delivers another hilariously relatable and uncensored commentary about her life.

June 14

Blindness 🇨🇦

Forged in Fire: Season 8 🇺🇸

Married at First Sight: Season 13 🇺🇸

Our Planet II ( NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): From the Emmy Award-winning team behind Planet Earth and Our Planet comes Our Planet II. At any given moment on planet Earth, billions of animals are on the move. Captured with spectacular and innovative cinematography, Our Planet II unravels the mysteries of how and why animals migrate to reveal some of the most dramatic and compelling stories in the natural world.

June 15

Black Mirror: Season 6 (NETFLIX SERIES): The Emmy-winning sci-fi drama series returns for a new season.

The Emmy-winning sci-fi drama series returns for a new season. Cold Case Files: Season 2 🇺🇸

Dirty Grandpa 🇨🇦

L.A. Confidential 🇨🇦

Life or Something Like It 🇨🇦

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada June 2 to 8th list.

What titles from the Netflix and Netflix Canada June 2 to 8th list will you be catching over the next week? Are you going to be catching the end of Manifest or something else? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.