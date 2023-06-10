TCL TAB Disney Edition review: For younglings who love Disney

Android tablets remain a niche commodity among those who own one. The majority of tablet consumers will wind up with Apple iPads. And nothing is wrong with that. On the other hand, children may struggle to have their own, especially if their mother or father does not want shattered screens or dents. TCL, like Amazon, sells Fire tablets for children. And we have their TAB Disney Edition for you to check out.

A rubber bumper cover is attached, so you don’t have to worry about damages for parents seeking something safe. 32GB of internal storage can be increased up to 256GB for those who want to let their kids download all the games they want. The 8″ FHD screen provides plenty of space for them and you to watch things, but enough about specs. Read the complete review below to see if this is the right tablet for your youngster.

The Quick Take

The TCL TAB Disney Edition is designed for toddlers and young children. The device has an 8″ display, a robust bumper casing to protect it from accidental drops, and enough storage for all those crazy images your child may take.

For adults, Disney-themed apps will keep your youngsters entertained for hours, so take your time getting everything done around the house.

Specifications

OS Android 11 Display 8″ FHD (1200 × 1920) TFT IPS Processor Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 665 (SDM6125) Octa-core processor (4 x Gold 2.0 GHz, 4 x Silver 1.8 GHz) Storage 32GB (expandable up to 256GB) Memory 3GB Camera Front:

•5MP

•Video Capture: 720p @ 30fps

•Video playback: 1080p @ 30fps



Rear:

•8MP

•Video Capture: 1080p @ 30fps

•Video playback: 1080p @ 30fps Ports •USB-C 2.0

•3.5mm headphone jack

•Nano-SIM/Micro SD card Connectivity Wi-Fi

•802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

LTE

•GSM: 850/900/1800/1900MHz

•UMTS: 1/2/4/5/8

•LTE: 2/4/5/12/13/66

Bluetooth

•5.0

Battery •5500mAh

•Fast charging with 18W Color •Suede Black (tablet)

•Enchanting Blue (bumper case) Weight •11.5 oz (tablet only)

•18.4 oz (tablet + bumper case) Dimension •8.24” x 4.93” x 0.34” (tablet)

•9.2” x 5.2” x .81 (bumper case)

What’s in the box

Bumper case

Quick Start Guide (QSG)

9V2A 18 W Charger

USB-C Cable

Product Safety Information

SIM Tool

Pre-installed 4G LTE SIM card

Design

Kids tablets are a niche product that not everyone requires or desires for their children. Rugged and sturdy cases are the best way to tell if the tablet within the case is safe. The same is true for TCL’s TAB Disney Edition.

The case is Enchanting Blue in color and strong enough to withstand any drops that may occur. On the back of the case is a foldable kickstand with Mickey and Minnie Mouse. The logos of Disney and TCL are also printed on the kickstand. Those who use a strap to wrap the tablet over their child’s wrist may like the daisy chain loop.

The power button also acts as a fingerprint reader.

The rest of the TAB has an 8″ screen with reasonable bezels. However, these are not visible while wearing the case. AGC’s glass-type Dragontrail will be strong enough to withstand any scratches. A 3.5mm headphone jack is located on the top, two speaker grills and a Type-C connector are located on the bottom, a clean slate is situated on the left side, power/standby and volume rocker buttons are located on the right side, and a camera with flash is located on the backside.

The design is adorable and should capture any child’s interest, particularly if they are major Disney fans.

Display

While some tablets have larger screens, TCL’s TAB Disney Edition boasts an 8-inch FHD (1200 × 1920) TFT display. Unfortunately, TCL chose a TFT-type display for the TAB because there are times when you can see the pixels on the screen, but a TFT display makes sense. After all, a youngster won’t be able to discern the difference. The viewing angles are adequate but not exceptional. Colors like reds, blues, and yellows are similar; they are good but not outstanding. Given that this is a TFT display, the whites are bright, and the blacks are dark. Videos on YouTube, Netflix, or any other streaming provider are acceptable; however, the pixels are visible, as previously said.

Other than that, there isn’t much to write about if your child is going to be using the tablet for their own entertainment.

Front of the TAB Disney Edition with the bumper case on.

Software

The TAB Disney Edition now runs Android 11, Software update three from April 2023, build 7G7K, with the most recent security update in January 2023. Android 11 was released in 2020, and there is no indication of whether the TAB Disney Edition would ever receive another Android operating system.

Performance

Despite its modest size and intended audience, this tablet has good internal specifications. It includes Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 665 mobile CPU, 32GB of internal storage, upgraded with a MicroSD card, and 3GB of RAM. While it handles games well, it also handles other apps, such as Chrome or watching films on YouTube or Netflix. That’s not to suggest the TAB doesn’t drag down when launching or switching apps. The 3GB of RAM is to blame, although most children will not notice.

Because it’s difficult to fully evaluate a children’s tablet due to the already limited specs sheet, this tablet could handle a wide range of jobs.

Sound

Regarding videos or games, sound is equally necessary as it is on any smartphone or tablet. Sounds are going to attract children.

Because it just has one speaker, the sound quality of this product is adequate. Low volumes, well, they’re on the low side of things. I had to turn up the volume about halfway to feel confident that I could hear what I was watching. In landscape mode, depending on how you hold the tablet, the sound will be covered by your right or left hand. Aside from that, there is no distortion at the maximum level, but it has a tinny tone. Regardless, youngsters will be oblivious to this while watching their favorite shows.

Camera

TCL’s TAB Disney version includes two cameras—one 8MP sensor on the rear and one 5MP sensor on the front. Tablets designed exclusively for children perfectly illustrate why cameras should be included on tablets. I believe that rear-facing cameras are unnecessary for tablets, but that is just my opinion. Kids will want to photograph their environment or themselves, and the Disney Edition tablet allows them to do so.

Expect none of these cameras to produce the best images. The same is true for video quality. The video quality captured by the rear-facing camera is 1080 @ 30fps, which isn’t horrible and pretty normal now. The front-facing camera, on the other hand, records at 720p @30fps.

A 5MP front-facing camera for pictures or video calls.

Battery Life

TCL has used a 5500mAh battery in the TAB Disney Edition, and while it is on the lower end of the spectrum regarding tablet battery capacity, it performs rather well. I could drain the battery down to 5% in roughly three days from a full charge. That included turning off the tablet after using it, watching videos, and playing games. Standby time will get you a good solid week with slow battery depletion, but that can vary depending on how often you use the device.

Fast charging at 18W is an excellent feature to have included with the TAB, but it did not feel like it was fully utilizing its capability. Even with a 1-5% battery life, it took an hour and 45 minutes to two hours to fully charge. According to my observations, charging is also slow. Furthermore, there is no option in the battery settings to check to see if rapid charging is enabled.

Overall, the battery life is adequate; however, it is disappointing that it “comes” with quick charging but takes approximately two hours to charge fully. Yes, cell phones have smaller batteries and can use rapid charging, but keep in mind that there are smartphones with similar mAh capacities that charge in less time. In any case, everyone’s consumption may differ at the end of the day.

Gallery

The back of the bumper case has Mickey and Minnie Mouse. Front of the TAB Disney Edition with the bumper case on. A 5MP front facing camera for pictures or video calls. Black sandstone back Black sandstone back for a nice grip. The power button also acts and a fingerprint reader.

Price

If you want a tablet for your child, you may get one from Verizon for US5.55 per month for 36 months or $199.99 at full retail. Less than US$6 per month is an excellent price for a tablet that your youngster will utilize. But 36 months is far too long. That is, after all, Big Red’s plan, so take it as you will.

Wrap Up

Keep in mind that this tablet will be a focal point for children. It includes a Disney theme, games, movie playback, and cameras for taking goofy images. Any parent looking at TCL’s TAB Disney Edition might feel relieved that if they buy this tablet, it will be able to resist spills and stumbles. For the price, it’s not a bad little tablet.