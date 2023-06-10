These are ten of the best Wi-Fi routers you can buy in 2023

These days, Wi-Fi routers are a bare necessity in nearly every household. Wi-Fi routers broadcast your ISP signal throughout your home so you can easily use wireless devices such as laptops and smartphones. But not all Wi-Fi routers are created equal.

There are a ton of Wi-Fi routers on the market, many of which are fantastic. This article will list ten of the best Wi-Fi routers you can buy in 2023. It is important to note these aren’t the only great Wi-Fi routers out there; there are many more. We’ve only narrowed it down to ten; this list is in no particular order. Read on and find the right Wi-Fi router for you. Note: The image above was created using Midjourney and is not a real Wi-Fi router.

Table of contents

Ten Best Wi-Fi Routers In 2023

Netgear Nighthawk RAXE500

These are ten of the best Wi-Fi routers you can buy in 2023 - Techaeris

The Netgear Nighthawk RAXE500 is the best Wi-Fi router on the market. It supports the latest Wi-Fi 6E standard, which delivers speeds up to 50% faster than Wi-Fi 6. It also has a powerful processor and eight antennas, which provide excellent coverage and performance. Prices vary; check them out on Best Buy or Amazon below.

These are ten of the best Wi-Fi routers you can buy in 2023 - Techaeris

The TP-Link Archer AX6000 is another great option for a Wi-Fi 6 router. It supports speeds up to 6000 Mbps and has a powerful processor and six antennas. It also has a built-in security system that protects your network from hackers. Prices vary; check them out on Best Buy or Amazon below.

Asus RT-AX86U

These are ten of the best Wi-Fi routers you can buy in 2023 - Techaeris

The Asus RT-AX86U is a great choice for gamers and other users who need a high-performance router. It supports speeds up to 4804 Mbps and has a powerful processor and four antennas. It also has a number of features that are designed to improve gaming performance, such as a dedicated gaming port and a low-latency mode. Prices vary; check them out on Best Buy or Amazon below.

Linksys Hydra Pro 6

These are ten of the best Wi-Fi routers you can buy in 2023 - Techaeris

The Linksys Hydra Pro 6 is a mesh Wi-Fi system that provides excellent coverage for large homes. It supports speeds up to 5400 Mbps and has six nodes that can be placed throughout your home to create a seamless wireless network. Prices vary; check them out on Best Buy or Amazon below.

These are ten of the best Wi-Fi routers you can buy in 2023 - Techaeris

The TP-Link Deco W7200 is another great option for a mesh Wi-Fi system. It supports speeds up to 4500 Mbps and has three nodes that can be placed throughout your home to create a seamless wireless network. Prices vary; check them out on Best Buy or Amazon below.

Eero Pro 6E

These are ten of the best Wi-Fi routers you can buy in 2023 - Techaeris

The Eero Pro 6E is a mesh Wi-Fi system that supports the latest Wi-Fi 6E standard. It delivers speeds up to 50% faster than Wi-Fi 6, and it has three nodes that can be placed throughout your home to create a seamless wireless network. Prices vary; check them out on Best Buy or Amazon below.

Google Nest Wifi

These are ten of the best Wi-Fi routers you can buy in 2023 - Techaeris

The Google Nest Wi-Fi is a mesh Wi-Fi system that is easy to set up and use. It supports speeds up to 2200 Mbps and has two nodes that can be placed throughout your home to create a seamless wireless network. Prices vary; check them out on Best Buy or Amazon below.

Amazon Eero 6+

The Amazon Eero 6+ is a mesh Wi-Fi system that supports the latest Wi-Fi 6 standard. It delivers speeds up to 50% faster than Wi-Fi 5, and it has two nodes that can be placed throughout your home to create a seamless wireless network. Prices vary; check them out on Best Buy or Amazon below.

Netgear Orbi RBK852

Netgear Orbi RBK852

The Netgear Orbi RBK852 is a mesh Wi-Fi system that provides excellent coverage for large homes. It supports speeds up to 4.2 Gbps and has three nodes that can be placed throughout your home to create a seamless wireless network. Prices vary; check them out on Best Buy or Amazon below.

Asus ZenWiFi XT8

Asus ZenWiFi XT8

The Asus ZenWiFi XT8 is a mesh Wi-Fi system that delivers fast speeds and exceptional coverage. It supports speeds up to 5400 Mbps and has two nodes that can be placed throughout your home to create a seamless wireless network. Prices vary; check them out on Amazon below.

These are just a few of the best Wi-Fi routers on the market in 2023. When choosing a router, it is important to consider your needs and budget. If you have a large home or require a router for gaming, you will need a more powerful router with a higher price tag. If you have a small home or do not need a lot of features, you can save money by purchasing a less expensive router. Prices vary; check them out on Best Buy or Amazon below.

