These are ten of the best Wi-Fi routers you can buy in 2023

These days, Wi-Fi routers are a bare necessity in nearly every household. Wi-Fi routers broadcast your ISP signal throughout your home so you can easily use wireless devices such as laptops and smartphones. But not all Wi-Fi routers are created equal.

Estimated reading time: 5 minutes

There are a ton of Wi-Fi routers on the market, many of which are fantastic. This article will list ten of the best Wi-Fi routers you can buy in 2023. It is important to note these aren’t the only great Wi-Fi routers out there; there are many more. We’ve only narrowed it down to ten; this list is in no particular order. Read on and find the right Wi-Fi router for you. Note: The image above was created using Midjourney and is not a real Wi-Fi router.

Ten Best Wi-Fi Routers In 2023

Netgear Nighthawk RAXE500

The Netgear Nighthawk RAXE500 is the best Wi-Fi router on the market. It supports the latest Wi-Fi 6E standard, which delivers speeds up to 50% faster than Wi-Fi 6. It also has a powerful processor and eight antennas, which provide excellent coverage and performance. Prices vary; check them out on Best Buy or Amazon below.

TP-Link Archer AX6000

The TP-Link Archer AX6000 is another great option for a Wi-Fi 6 router. It supports speeds up to 6000 Mbps and has a powerful processor and six antennas. It also has a built-in security system that protects your network from hackers. Prices vary; check them out on Best Buy or Amazon below.

Asus RT-AX86U

The Asus RT-AX86U is a great choice for gamers and other users who need a high-performance router. It supports speeds up to 4804 Mbps and has a powerful processor and four antennas. It also has a number of features that are designed to improve gaming performance, such as a dedicated gaming port and a low-latency mode. Prices vary; check them out on Best Buy or Amazon below.

The Linksys Hydra Pro 6 is a mesh Wi-Fi system that provides excellent coverage for large homes. It supports speeds up to 5400 Mbps and has six nodes that can be placed throughout your home to create a seamless wireless network. Prices vary; check them out on Best Buy or Amazon below.

TP-Link Deco W7200

The TP-Link Deco W7200 is another great option for a mesh Wi-Fi system. It supports speeds up to 4500 Mbps and has three nodes that can be placed throughout your home to create a seamless wireless network. Prices vary; check them out on Best Buy or Amazon below.

Eero Pro 6E

The Eero Pro 6E is a mesh Wi-Fi system that supports the latest Wi-Fi 6E standard. It delivers speeds up to 50% faster than Wi-Fi 6, and it has three nodes that can be placed throughout your home to create a seamless wireless network. Prices vary; check them out on Best Buy or Amazon below.

Google Nest Wifi

The Google Nest Wi-Fi is a mesh Wi-Fi system that is easy to set up and use. It supports speeds up to 2200 Mbps and has two nodes that can be placed throughout your home to create a seamless wireless network. Prices vary; check them out on Best Buy or Amazon below.

Amazon Eero 6+

The Amazon Eero 6+ is a mesh Wi-Fi system that supports the latest Wi-Fi 6 standard. It delivers speeds up to 50% faster than Wi-Fi 5, and it has two nodes that can be placed throughout your home to create a seamless wireless network. Prices vary; check them out on Best Buy or Amazon below.

Netgear Orbi RBK852

The Netgear Orbi RBK852 is a mesh Wi-Fi system that provides excellent coverage for large homes. It supports speeds up to 4.2 Gbps and has three nodes that can be placed throughout your home to create a seamless wireless network. Prices vary; check them out on Best Buy or Amazon below.

Asus ZenWiFi XT8

The Asus ZenWiFi XT8 is a mesh Wi-Fi system that delivers fast speeds and exceptional coverage. It supports speeds up to 5400 Mbps and has two nodes that can be placed throughout your home to create a seamless wireless network. Prices vary; check them out on Amazon below.

These are just a few of the best Wi-Fi routers on the market in 2023. When choosing a router, it is important to consider your needs and budget. If you have a large home or require a router for gaming, you will need a more powerful router with a higher price tag. If you have a small home or do not need a lot of features, you can save money by purchasing a less expensive router. Prices vary; check them out on Best Buy or Amazon below.

Which Wi-Fi routers do you recommend? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network. And subscribe to our RUMBLE channel for more trailers and tech videos.