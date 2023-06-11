VPN app capability coming to Apple TV in tvOS 17

The Apple TV is one of the best streaming boxes money can buy. I test many streaming interfaces, including Android TV and Samsung’s UI, my second favorite. Apple TV has no ads and is super smooth and responsive with no lag. But one thing may have been missing for some users, and that’s the ability to use a VPN app.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

Using a VPN app for streaming is handy for those who are geo-blocked out of content they may want to watch. For example, Prime Video might only be making The Matrix movies available to viewers in the United States. Using a VPN app outside the United States would unblock the content and give access for viewing.

VPN app capability was announced at WWDC 2023, and Apple says: “Third-party VPN support, which enables developers to create VPN apps for Apple TV. This can benefit enterprise and education users wanting to access content on their private networks, allowing Apple TV to be a great office and conference room solution in even more places.”

The Apple TV as envisioned by Midjourney AI

PC Mag reports, “A virtual private network (VPN) creates an encrypted connection between your device and a remote server run by the VPN service. While hiding your browsing history from your internet service provider, a VPN also changes your visible IP address to the address of the VPN server, which makes it popular for people who want to access geographically restricted content.”

