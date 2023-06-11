New Xbox Series S is “Back in Black” with 1 TB of storage

There’s no doubt games can take up a lot of space on your computer or console these days. Among the many games announced at the Xbox Games Showcase earlier today, the company also announced a brand new Xbox Series S console, black in color, with 1TB of storage space.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

While the Xbox Series X boasts 1TB of storage space, the digital-only Xbox Series S only has 512GB. This can fill up quickly with only a few games, especially given some like Forza Horizon 5 can be upwards of 100GB. Now gamers will be able to store even more games on the new, Cabon Black, 1TB Xbox Series S which was announced earlier today. Other specifications, like Quick Resume, lightning-fast load times, and gameplay of up to 120 FPS remain the same.

The bold Carbon Black colour is the same sleek, modern matte finish as Xbox Series X and the Xbox Wireless Controller.

Now available for preorder on the Microsoft website, the Xbox Series S retails for USD$349.99/CAD$449.99 (a USD$50/CAD$70 increase over the 512GB model) and will be released on September 1st, 2023 — just in time for Starfield which launches on September 6.

What do you think about the new black Xbox Series S with 1TB of storage space? Will you be pre-ordering one? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.