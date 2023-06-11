New Xbox Series S is “Back in Black” with 1 TB of storage

There’s no doubt games can take up a lot of space on your computer or console these days. Among the many games announced at the Xbox Games Showcase earlier today, the company also announced a brand new Xbox Series S console, black in color, with 1TB of storage space.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

While the Xbox Series X boasts 1TB of storage space, the digital-only Xbox Series S only has 512GB. This can fill up quickly with only a few games, especially given some like Forza Horizon 5 can be upwards of 100GB. Now gamers will be able to store even more games on the new, Cabon Black, 1TB Xbox Series S which was announced earlier today. Other specifications, like Quick Resume, lightning-fast load times, and gameplay of up to 120 FPS remain the same.

The bold Carbon Black colour is the same sleek, modern matte finish as Xbox Series X and the Xbox Wireless Controller

Now available for preorder on the Microsoft website, the Xbox Series S retails for USD$349.99/CAD$449.99 (a USD$50/CAD$70 increase over the 512GB model) and will be released on September 1st, 2023 — just in time for Starfield which launches on September 6.

What do you think about the new black Xbox Series S with 1TB of storage space? Will you be pre-ordering one? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.

*We use revenue-generating affiliate links and may earn commissions for purchases made using them. Mentioned pricing is in USD unless otherwise indicated and is accurate at the time of publishing. We often cover brand press releases and those do not constitute an endorsement of any product or service by Techaeris. Only our reviews are an endorsement or lack thereof. Read more on our disclaimer page.
