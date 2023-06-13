myQ announces its Smart Garage Video Keypad

Smart home devices are showing no signs of slowing down. Companies are rushing to make more devices connected than ever before. myQ has announced its latest device, its Smart Garage Video Keypad. This is like a smart lock for your garage door, and it will fit in nicely with those who enjoy smart home devices.

Today, more than 70% of U.S. homes with attached garages use the garage door as the primary entry point for family and friends. Unlike the widely adopted video doorbell that only lets you monitor your home, the Smart Garage Video Keypad lets you monitor who is coming and going (kids, friends, extended family), plus manage and control who you let in (dog walker, service provider) – anytime, from anywhere.

The Smart Garage Video Keypad works with the free myQ app, where you can create and manage personalized PIN codes, set limits on days and times codes can be used, get notifications when the garage is accessed, and be alerted when someone or something is detected in your driveway.

“Over the past 10 years, millions of homes have added a video doorbell to their front door, letting homeowners see and interact with visitors,” said Jackie Lorenty, Chamberlain Group’s Executive Vice President, Residential Services & International. “However, in most homes, family members don’t enter through the front door, they enter through the garage door. The Smart Garage Video Keypad provides peace of mind for your real “front door” with continuous monitoring and secure access control.” “The Video Keypad is a must-have smart home product that’s especially helpful for busy families,” said Lorenty. “My kids often fail to text me when they get home. Reliable myQ notifications take the place of forgetful texts and eliminates any worries around the kids getting home safely.” myQ

Visitors can use the call button on the Smart Garage Video Keypad to make calls, just like a video doorbell. When homeowners receive a myQ notification that someone is calling, they can access a live video stream and communicate with the caller using the device’s two-way communication. Then, they can instantly let the person in by opening the garage door remotely through the myQ app. Priced at $99.99 you can find out more on the company’s website below.

