Yes, your dad deserves a pair of Focal headphones

Do you have a problem shopping for your dad? Dad can be challenging to buy gifts for as many of us have everything we generally need or want. Not to mention that our interests usually do not click with those of our kids, but I digress. But there is one gift many dads would appreciate a new pair of headphones. Not just any old pair of headphones but Focal headphones.

Isn’t it time to upgrade your dad to a new sound level? Put a smile on his face as he discovers sounds he’s never heard from his favorite Jefferson Airplane tune or Frank Sinatra album. The clarity and soundstage of these headphones will blow Dad’s mind. Focal headphones are some of the best audiophile headphones on the market, and your dad deserves a pair of Focal headphones this Father’s Day. Thankfully, the company has a sale for some of its best models! Check it out below!

Focal Headphones on Sale 20% Off

The Bathys are outstanding ANC Wireless Focal headphones; read our review here.

Elegia | Black : $399.00 – Sale $319.00

: $399.00 – Sale $319.00 Bathys Noise Cancellation Headphones : $799.00 – Sale $639.00

: $799.00 – Sale $639.00 Celestee : $999.00 – Sale $799.00

: $999.00 – Sale $799.00 Clear MG : $1,499.00 – Sale $1,199.00

: $1,499.00 – Sale $1,199.00 Stellia : $2,999.00 – Sale $2,399.00

: $2,999.00 – Sale $2,399.00 Utopia Headphones : 2022 $4,999.00 – Sale $3,999.00

: 2022 $4,999.00 – Sale $3,999.00 Listen Pro : $299.00 – Sale $239.00

: $299.00 – Sale $239.00 Clear MG Professional: $1,499.00 – Sale $1,199.00

Even if you don’t get them by Father’s Day, he’ll still appreciate the upgrade in sound! This sale runs from June 12th until the 18th.

