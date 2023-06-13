Yes, your dad deserves a pair of Focal headphones

Do you have a problem shopping for your dad? Dad can be challenging to buy gifts for as many of us have everything we generally need or want. Not to mention that our interests usually do not click with those of our kids, but I digress. But there is one gift many dads would appreciate a new pair of headphones. Not just any old pair of headphones but Focal headphones.

Isn’t it time to upgrade your dad to a new sound level? Put a smile on his face as he discovers sounds he’s never heard from his favorite Jefferson Airplane tune or Frank Sinatra album. The clarity and soundstage of these headphones will blow Dad’s mind. Focal headphones are some of the best audiophile headphones on the market, and your dad deserves a pair of Focal headphones this Father’s Day. Thankfully, the company has a sale for some of its best models! Check it out below!

Focal Headphones on Sale 20% Off

Focal Bathys Focal headphones
The Bathys are outstanding ANC Wireless Focal headphones; read our review here.
  • Elegia | Black: $399.00 – Sale $319.00
  • Bathys Noise Cancellation Headphones: $799.00 – Sale $639.00
  • Celestee: $999.00 – Sale $799.00
  • Clear MG: $1,499.00 – Sale $1,199.00
  • Stellia: $2,999.00 – Sale $2,399.00
  • Utopia Headphones: 2022 $4,999.00 – Sale $3,999.00
  • Listen Pro: $299.00 – Sale $239.00
  • Clear MG Professional: $1,499.00 – Sale $1,199.00

Even if you don’t get them by Father’s Day, he’ll still appreciate the upgrade in sound! This sale runs from June 12th until the 18th.

PURCHASE FROM CRUTCHFIELD
PURCHASE FROM WORLD WIDE STEREO
PURCHASE FROM AMAZON

What sort of gifts does your dad like? Would he appreciate an upgraded sound experience? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network. And subscribe to our RUMBLE channel for more trailers and tech videos.

*We use revenue-generating affiliate links and may earn commissions for purchases made using them. Mentioned pricing is in USD unless otherwise indicated and is accurate at the time of publishing. We often cover brand press releases and those do not constitute an endorsement of any product or service by Techaeris. Only our reviews are an endorsement or lack thereof. Read more on our disclaimer page.
