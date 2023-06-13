Fender announces Limited edition Fender Shields Blender pedal from My Bloody Valentine frontman Kevin Shields

Fender has announced the Limited Edition Fender Shields Blender Pedal, a limited-edition product launch between Fender and alt-rock icon Kevin Shields.

Throughout the late ’80s and ’90s, Shields awakened iconic sonic walls of fuzz as the world had never heard as he defined the tone of alternative rock, inspiring the ‘shoegaze’ genre and beyond, most notably with his band’s seminal record Loveless, an album that catapulted My Bloody Valentine into a commercial success.

The Fender Shields Blender pedal represents the revival of a classic Fender fuzz circuit from the 1970s and serves as the new penchant for the effects pedal category, which has been reimagined through a collaborative four-year development process with Kevin Shields.

Priced at $499.99, today marks the limited edition release of only 700 pedals worldwide, available exclusively on Fender.com, Reverb (US), and Andertons (UK), all signed by the My Bloody Valentine frontman himself. Purchase links are coming soon! Here are a few key specs of the Fender Shields Blender:

